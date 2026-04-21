Gold, Silver rates on April 21: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on April 21, 2026 remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

Advertisement

As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹15,528 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹14,234 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,74,900 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

City 24K Gold (₹ per gm) 22K Gold (₹ per gm) 18K Gold (₹ per gm) Delhi 15,543 14,249 11,661 Mumbai 15,528 14,234 11,646 Kolkata 15,528 14,234 11,646 Chennai 15,599 14,299 11,854

Silver prices in major cities

Advertisement

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10 gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 2,749 2,74,900 Mumbai 2,749 2,74,900 Kolkata 2,749 2,74,900 Chennai 2,799 2,79,900

MCX closing prices (last trading session on April 20, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold settled slightly lower at ₹1,53,933 per 10 gm on Friday, while silver faced heavier selling, with MCX prices falling 1.69% to ₹2,52,793 per kg.

Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold ₹1,53,933 per 10 gm Down 0.44% Silver ₹2,52,793 per kg Down 1.69%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.