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Gold, Silver rates on April 25: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver rates on April 25: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

On April 25, 2026, retail gold prices in India are hovering near ₹14,596 per gram for 24K purity and about ₹13,379 per gram for 22K gold, while silver is trading at roughly ₹2,44,900 per kilogram. Here’s a look at the latest city-wise bullion rates across the country.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 25, 2026 10:39 AM IST
Gold, Silver rates on April 25: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, KolkataGold prices have eased slightly after peaking above ₹1.52 lakh per 10 gm earlier in the week, with 24K now around ₹1.50 lakh.

Gold and silver prices in India on April 25, 2026, remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around Rs 15,420 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near Rs 14,136 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,59,800 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹)
Delhi  Rs 15,420 per gram Rs 14,136 per gram    
Mumbai Rs 15,405 per gram Rs 14,121  per gram
Chennai Rs 15,381 per gram  Rs 14,099 per gram
Kolkata Rs 15,405 per gram  Rs 14,121 per gram           

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

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Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10 gm)
Delhi Rs 2598 per 10 grams
Mumbai Rs 2598 per 10 grams.
Chennai Rs 2598 per 10 grams
Kolkata Rs 2598 per 10 grams.  

Gold, silver prices in April 2026

As of late April 2026, gold and silver prices in India remain elevated, with 24-carat gold trading in the range of ₹15,000–₹15,400 per gram, while 22-carat gold is quoted at approximately ₹14,000–₹14,100 per gram. Silver prices, meanwhile, are hovering between ₹2,50,000 and ₹2,65,000 per kilogram, reflecting heightened volatility. Rates continue to vary across cities, with Chennai typically quoting slightly higher prices than other major centres.

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Gold Price Trends (April 2026)

  • 24K Gold: Prices have fluctuated within a broad band of ₹15,092–₹15,419 per gram during the month.
  • 22K Gold: Jewellery-grade gold is priced around ₹13,800–₹14,134 per gram, with branded jewellers quoting near ₹14,060 per gram as of April 24, 2026.
  • Volatility: After a sustained rally, gold witnessed a sharp correction on April 20, driven by shifting geopolitical cues and profit booking.

Silver Price Trends (April 2026)

  • Per Kilogram: Silver has surged past the ₹2,50,000 per kg mark, indicating strong upward momentum.
  • Current Levels: Prices were reported around ₹2,59,800–₹2,59,900 per kilogram during April 24–25.
  • Outlook: Global investment banks remain constructive on silver. J.P. Morgan expects elevated average prices in 2026, supported by robust industrial demand, with bullish scenarios projecting levels as high as $90 per ounce.

Overall, precious metal prices remain highly sensitive to global macroeconomic developments, including inflation expectations, currency movements, and geopolitical risks, resulting in sharp day-to-day fluctuations.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 9:27 AM IST
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