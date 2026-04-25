Gold, Silver rates on April 25: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on April 25, 2026, remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.
As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around Rs 15,420 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near Rs 14,136 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,59,800 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.
Gold prices in major cities (per gram)
|City
|24K Gold (₹)
|22K Gold (₹)
|Delhi
|Rs 15,420 per gram
|Rs 14,136 per gram
|Mumbai
|Rs 15,405 per gram
|Rs 14,121 per gram
|Chennai
|Rs 15,381 per gram
|Rs 14,099 per gram
|Kolkata
|Rs 15,405 per gram
|Rs 14,121 per gram
It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.
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Silver prices in major cities
Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.
|City
|Silver (₹ per 10 gm)
|Delhi
|Rs 2598 per 10 grams
|Mumbai
|Rs 2598 per 10 grams.
|Chennai
|Rs 2598 per 10 grams
|Kolkata
|Rs 2598 per 10 grams.
Gold, silver prices in April 2026
As of late April 2026, gold and silver prices in India remain elevated, with 24-carat gold trading in the range of ₹15,000–₹15,400 per gram, while 22-carat gold is quoted at approximately ₹14,000–₹14,100 per gram. Silver prices, meanwhile, are hovering between ₹2,50,000 and ₹2,65,000 per kilogram, reflecting heightened volatility. Rates continue to vary across cities, with Chennai typically quoting slightly higher prices than other major centres.
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Gold Price Trends (April 2026)
Silver Price Trends (April 2026)
Overall, precious metal prices remain highly sensitive to global macroeconomic developments, including inflation expectations, currency movements, and geopolitical risks, resulting in sharp day-to-day fluctuations.