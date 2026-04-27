Gold, silver rates on April 27: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, silver prices today: Gold and silver prices in India on April 27, 2026 remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, suggesting cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading in the range of ₹15,403–₹15,490 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced between ₹14,100–₹14,134 per gram across major cities. Silver prices are hovering between ₹2,59,900 and ₹2,69,900 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

Check latest gold rates here

Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

City 24K Gold (₹ per gm) 22K Gold (₹ per gm) 18K Gold (₹ per gm) Delhi 15,490 14,200 11,621 Mumbai 15,475 14,185 11,606 Kolkata 15,475 14,185 11,606 Chennai 15,599 14,299 11,854

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Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10 gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 2,650 2,65,000 Mumbai 2,650 2,65,000 Kolkata 2,650 2,65,000 Chennai 2,749 2,74,900

MCX closing prices (last trading session on April 21, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold and silver settled higher in the latest session, indicating a mild recovery in futures trading.

Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold ₹1,52,020 per 10 gm +1.01% Silver ₹2,46,050 per kg +1.59%

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Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.