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Gold, silver rates on April 28: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, silver rates on April 28: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

On April 28, 2026, retail gold prices in India are hovering near ₹15,300 per gram for 24K purity and about ₹14,025 per gram for 22K gold, while silver is trading at roughly ₹2,60,000 per kilogram. Here’s a look at the latest city-wise bullion rates across the country.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 28, 2026 10:00 AM IST
Gold, silver rates on April 28: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, KolkataPrices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

Gold and silver prices in India on April 28, 2026, remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹15,300 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹14,025 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,60,000 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

Check latest gold rates here

Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) 18K Gold (₹)
Delhi 15,315 14,040 11,490
Mumbai 15,300 14,025 11,475
Kolkata 15,300 14,025 11,475
Chennai 15,382 14,100 11,760

It is worth noting that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movements, import duties, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp price corrections.

Silver prices in major cities

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Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi 2,600 2,60,000
Mumbai 2,600 2,60,000
Kolkata 2,600 2,60,000
Chennai 2,650 2,65,000

Check latest silver rates here

MCX closing prices (last trading session on April 27, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold and silver futures experienced intraday volatility on Monday. 

Commodity Price (MCX) Change
Gold 1,50,741 per 10 g Down 0.36%
Silver 2,51,535 per kg Down 0.54%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 10:00 AM IST
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