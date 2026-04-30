Gold, silver rates today (April 30): Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on April 30, 2026 remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹15,043 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹13,789 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,54,900 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) 18K Gold (₹) Delhi 15,058 13,804 11,297 Mumbai 15,043 13,789 11,282 Chennai 15,218 13,949 11,634 Kolkata 15,043 13,789 11,282

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

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Silver prices in major cities

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Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10 gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 2,549 2,54,900 Mumbai 2,549 2,54,900 Chennai 2,649 2,64,900 Kolkata 2,549 2,54,900

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MCX closing prices (last trading session on April 29, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled slightly lower at ₹1,49,175 per 10 grams on Wednesday. Silver rose on the same day, with MCX prices rising nearly 0.43% to ₹2,36,323 per kg.

Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold ₹1,49,175 per 10 g Down 0.57% Silver ₹2,36,323 per kg Down 0.43%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.