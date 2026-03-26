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Gold, silver rates on March 26: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, silver rates on March 26: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

On March 26, 2026, retail gold prices in India are hovering near ₹14,668 per gram for 24K purity and about ₹13,446 per gram for 22K gold, while silver is trading at roughly ₹2,50,100 per kilogram. Here’s a look at the latest city-wise bullion rates across the country.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Mar 26, 2026 9:16 AM IST
Gold, silver rates on March 26: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, KolkataPrices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

Gold and silver prices in India on March 26, 2026, remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹14,668 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹13,446 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,50,100 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) 18K Gold (₹)
Delhi 14,683 13,461 11,017
Mumbai 14,668 13,446 11,002
Kolkata 14,668 13,446 11,002
Chennai 14,838 13,601 11,351

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, import duties, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp price corrections.

Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

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City Silver (₹ per 10 gram) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi 2,501 2,50,100
Mumbai 2,501 2,50,100
Kolkata 2,501 2,50,100
Chennai 2,601 2,60,100

MCX closing prices (last trading session on March 25, 2026)

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold and silver futures saw a sharp rebound as gold traded above ₹1.43 lakh and silver went up by 4.6 per cent to cross ₹2.34 lakh per kg on the back of a weaker US dollar, decreased tensions in the Middle East and cooling inflation expectations. 

Commodity Price (MCX) Change
Gold ₹1,43,741 Slightly higher
Silver ₹2,34,250 Slightly higher

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.

Published on: Mar 26, 2026 9:12 AM IST
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