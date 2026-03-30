Gold, Silver rates on March 30: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India remained largely steady on March 30, 2026, across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed cues from the US dollar. Safe-haven demand has not translated into sharp gains, reflecting cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic buying.

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Based on prevailing retail rates across cities, 24-carat gold is trading in the range of about ₹14,800–₹14,900 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced between ₹13,500 and ₹13,650 per gram. Silver prices are hovering around ₹2,44,900 to ₹2,49,900 per kilogram in key markets. Variations across cities are driven by local taxes, transport costs and jewellers’ margins.

City 24K gold (₹/gm) 22K gold (₹/gm) 18K gold (₹/gm) Delhi 14,821 13,589 11,121 Mumbai 14,808 13,574 11,106 Kolkata 14,808 13,574 11,106 Chennai 14,901 13,659 11,399

(Rates as per Good Returns)

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are influenced by international bullion trends, rupee-dollar movement, import duties and seasonal demand.

Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to its long-term averages, supported by both industrial demand and investment interest. Unlike gold, silver is more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making it relatively more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

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City Silver (₹/10 gm) Silver (₹/kg) Delhi 2,449 2,44,900 Mumbai 2,449 2,44,900 Kolkata 2,449 2,44,900 Chennai 2,499 2,49,900

(Rates as per Good Returns)

MCX closing prices (as at 9:30 am on March 30, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold and silver saw some pressure in the latest session. Gold was trading at ₹1,46,067 per 10 grams, down 0.81%, while silver stood at ₹2,26,110 per kg, also down 0.81%.

Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold ₹1,46,067 per 10 grams down 0.81% Silver ₹2,26,110 per kg down 0.81%

(Rates as per bullions.co.in)