Gold, silver rates today (April 29): Planning to buy? Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, silver prices today: Gold and silver prices in India on April 29, 2026 remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, suggesting cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹15,092–₹15,381 per gram across cities, while 22-carat gold is priced between ₹13,834 and ₹14,099 per gram. Silver prices are currently ranging from ₹2,59,900 to ₹2,64,900 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across regions due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

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Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

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City 24K Gold (₹ per gm) 22K Gold (₹ per gm) 18K Gold (₹ per gm) Delhi 15,107 13,849 11,334 Mumbai 15,092 13,834 11,319 Kolkata 15,092 13,834 11,310 Chennai 15,381 14,099 11,759

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Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10 gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 2,599 2,59,900 Mumbai 2,599 2,59,900 Kolkata 2,599 2,59,900 Chennai 2,649 2,64,900

MCX closing prices (as on April 29, 2026 around 9:15 am)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold and silver settled higher in the latest session, indicating a mild recovery in futures trading.

Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold ₹1,52,150 per 10 gm +0% Silver ₹2,43,440 per kg +0%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.