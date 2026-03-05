Gold SIPs gain traction among rural women; 44% open to investing, report finds

Nearly 44% of women in rural and semi-urban India are willing to invest in gold-based savings products through small systematic investment plans (SIPs), highlighting a growing interest in structured financial savings, according to the PayNearby Women Financial Index (PWFI) 2026.

The survey also found that 38% of women in these regions now use UPI at least once a week for everyday payments such as groceries, utility bills and mobile recharges, reflecting the rapid adoption of digital financial services across Bharat.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The report is based on a survey of 10,000 women agents who provide digital and financial services across rural and semi-urban areas.

Key household savers

The study shows that women play a major role in household financial management. About 85% of women surveyed said they are the primary savers in their families, indicating strong financial discipline and growing financial participation.

At the same time, 71% of women now operate their bank accounts independently, particularly among younger age groups between 18–40 years.

The survey also highlighted that 32% of women save regularly through formal financial channels, including goal-based savings plans, fixed deposits and recurring deposits.

Among the top financial goals, children’s education ranked first, followed by medical emergencies and household purchases.

Advertisement

Gold as savings option

Gold continues to hold strong cultural and financial appeal among women in rural and semi-urban India.

The survey found that 44% of women are open to investing in gold-linked savings products through small-ticket SIPs, especially when such products are explained or facilitated through trusted local service points.

In addition, 98% of women expressed willingness to save through flexible deposit products such as fixed deposits or recurring deposits, particularly those offering easy withdrawals.

However, awareness of mutual funds remains low, with less than 10% of women familiar with them, indicating a significant gap in financial literacy and investment awareness.

Women agents

Trust plays a crucial role in financial adoption in rural India. The report noted that 78% of women prefer transacting through women agents, citing comfort, trust and ease of communication.

Advertisement

These community-level agents are increasingly acting as financial facilitators, helping women access banking services, savings products and insurance.

Cash withdrawals remain one of the most frequently used services, with 54% of women preferring biometric-based authentication, including fingerprint and facial recognition systems.

Most withdrawals fall within the ₹1,000–₹2,500 range, reflecting routine household spending needs.

Growing demand for insurance and credit

The survey also highlighted a gradual increase in financial protection products.

About 26% of women currently hold insurance, with health, life and accident coverage being the most common policies.

Meanwhile, 73% of women expressed willingness to take formal credit, mainly for healthcare expenses, children’s education, agricultural needs, home repairs and small business activities.

Gold loans are also emerging as a preferred credit option as they allow households to access short-term liquidity without selling gold assets.

Digital finance and health services

Beyond financial services, women are also increasingly accessing healthcare support through community service points.

The report found that 37% of women use “Swasth” services, which include telehealth consultations, sanitary products and other basic healthcare offerings.

According to PayNearby, these trends suggest that women across rural and semi-urban India are gradually moving from basic financial access to structured financial participation, including savings, insurance, gold-based investments and formal credit.

Advertisement

Industry experts say that trusted community networks and women agents are playing a key role in expanding financial inclusion and strengthening household financial resilience across Bharat.