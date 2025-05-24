As concerns about the global financial system grow louder, investors are increasingly turning to alternative assets like gold and Bitcoin to safeguard their wealth. Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, recently said that the next financial crisis could stem from the collapse of central banks themselves.

In a post on X, Kiyosaki asked a chilling question: “Who will bail out the Fed?” — urging individuals to “bail yourself out” by investing in gold, silver, and Bitcoin. His call reflects a rising sentiment among investors who view traditional financial institutions as vulnerable and believe that hard assets and decentralised currencies may offer the most resilient forms of protection.

While advising investors during times of volatility, Alok Jain of Weekend Investing said they should buy gold if they believe we’re experiencing a measured and structured evolution of the global monetary system — one where central banks still play a role.

He added that investors should consider Bitcoin if they believe we’re heading into a radical, chaotic realignment, where trust in fiat money erodes and central banks lose control.

"Buy gold if you believe we are going through a reasonably orderly transition in the global monetary system. Buy BTC if you think it will get wild, central banks will lose control of money, there will be no taxation and no boundaries, and money will lie outside the control of the 'system'. Certainly the latter is more exciting for many, but the former has existed for 5,000+ years," Jain wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Gold vs. Bitcoin: Two Roads to Wealth Preservation

Gold, with its 5,000-year track record as a store of value, remains a trust anchor in uncertain times. It doesn’t depend on technological consensus or internet access. It's tangible, borderless, and time-tested — ideal for those who expect a gradual monetary shift, not systemic collapse.

On the other hand, Bitcoin represents the opposite vision — a global reserve of the stateless: uncensorable, unconfiscatable, and beyond traditional regulation. It’s a bet on disruption over continuity.

Currently, Bitcoin’s market cap is about 8% of gold’s. If, by 2030, Bitcoin captures 50% of gold’s projected market cap (with gold reaching $4,800/oz), a single Bitcoin could be worth $925,000. That’s the math behind the belief that “digital gold” could rival — or even overtake — the original.

According to historical data, Bitcoin has significantly outperformed gold over the years, except during a few periods of high volatility. Since 2012, when Bitcoin was valued at just $13, to its current price of $106,000 in 2025, the cryptocurrency has delivered an astonishing 815,000% return. In contrast, gold was priced at $1,600 in 2012 and has only seen a 106% increase, reaching $3,300.

This massive difference in returns has sparked a surge in Bitcoin investments — not just among individual investors, but also governments and institutions. The U.S. government currently holds the largest amount of Bitcoin at 198,000 BTC, followed by China with 190,000 BTC and the United Kingdom with 61,000 BTC.

For Investors

For investors, choosing between gold and Bitcoin depends largely on your worldview. If you believe the global financial system is undergoing a stable and orderly transition — with central banks adapting while maintaining control — then gold is the conservative choice.

However, if you envision a future marked by disruption, decentralization, and weakened monetary authorities, then Bitcoin may be the better hedge. As a digital asset independent of governments, Bitcoin represents a bold bet on financial autonomy and systemic change.