Govt warns departments against delays in NPS contributions; employees must get PPF-linked interest on late credits

The Department of Expenditure (DoE) under the Ministry of Finance has directed all Central government departments to ensure timely remittance of employees' National Pension System (NPS) contributions, warning that delays reduce retirement savings and will attract financial and disciplinary consequences.

In an Office Memorandum (OM) dated July 13, 2026, the DoE reiterated that any delay in the commencement, deduction or credit of monthly NPS contributions into an employee's pension account must be examined by the concerned Head of Department (HoD) or Chief Controller of Accounts (CCA). The ministry has also asked departments to submit an action taken report by July 31, 2026.

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Delayed NPS credits

The DoE said employees should not suffer financial losses due to administrative delays. If the monthly NPS contribution is credited after the prescribed deadline, the government department must compensate the employee by paying interest for the delayed period.

According to the OM, the interest payable will be linked to the Public Provident Fund (PPF) interest rate, which currently stands at 7.1% per annum.

The move is aimed at protecting employees' retirement corpus, as delayed investments in NPS can reduce long-term returns by shortening the period during which contributions remain invested in pension funds.

Administrative lapses

The Finance Ministry has directed department heads to examine every instance of delayed remittance and determine whether the delay resulted from an administrative lapse.

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The OM states, "Every case of delay in the commencement of contributions or deduction or crediting of monthly contribution by the government in the individual pension account of the subscriber shall be examined by the Head of Department or Chief Controller of Accounts for the fixation of responsibility."

If the delay is found to have occurred due to negligence or administrative shortcomings, the responsible officials will be held personally accountable.

Who will bear the cost

The memorandum makes it clear that officials responsible for delays may be required to reimburse the government for the interest paid to employees.

The DoE has specified that the liability of the delinquent official should be determined in the same manner as cases involving delayed deduction or remittance of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) under Section 201(1A) of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

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Besides financial liability, the ministry has clarified that disciplinary proceedings may also be initiated against officials responsible for such lapses.

The OM states that the recovery of the pecuniary loss will be without prejudice to any disciplinary action that the competent authority may decide to initiate.

Strict compliance

The Department of Expenditure has advised all ministries, departments and offices to strictly adhere to the prescribed timelines for remitting NPS subscriptions to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

Heads of departments have been instructed to strengthen internal monitoring mechanisms, ensure timely deductions and remittances, and take corrective action wherever delays are identified.

The latest directive reinforces the government's emphasis on safeguarding employees' retirement savings by ensuring that NPS contributions are invested on time. Even short delays in monthly contributions can affect the power of compounding over an employee's working life, making timely remittance critical for building an adequate pension corpus.