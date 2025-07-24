Grip Invest launches ‘Infinite’ to help investors reinvest bond interest automatically

Grip Invest, a fixed-income investment platform, has introduced a new feature called Infinite, aimed at making it easier for investors to reinvest the monthly interest they earn from bonds and structured debt instruments (SDIs).

Many investors face a common problem, they receive regular interest from bonds, but often that money sits idle or requires them to take extra steps to reinvest it. Grip’s new feature solves this by automatically putting those interest payouts into selected debt mutual funds using a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP).

Nikhil Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Grip Invest, said that bond investors usually have to keep track of payouts and decide each time how to reinvest them. This process can be slow, confusing, and inefficient—especially for retail investors with smaller interest amounts. Often, these smaller returns are not reinvested at all, which leads to missed opportunities for growing wealth.

With Infinite, the reinvestment process becomes automatic. When an investor receives interest from a bond, the amount is directly invested in high-quality debt mutual funds available on the platform. This allows the money to continue earning returns without the investor needing to do anything. According to Grip, this could lead to up to 30% better returns over time compared to not reinvesting.

The feature can be turned on when buying a bond or anytime later from the investor’s portfolio on the Grip platform. There are over 15 mutual fund options, and the money remains flexible—it can be withdrawn anytime or redirected to another bond or product.

Grip Invest is backed by investors like Venture Highway, Anicut, ITI Capital, and Multiply Ventures. The platform currently serves over 35,000 users, most aged between 30 and 45.

Aggarwal noted that investors’ interest in bonds and other fixed income investments has grown in recent years. Key reasons include SEBI’s move to reduce the minimum investment in debt securities from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000, and lower fixed deposit rates, which have made alternative fixed-income options more attractive.

With Infinite, Grip aims to make fixed-income investing simpler, smarter, and more effective—turning regular payouts into a steady path for long-term wealth creation.

