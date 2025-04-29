Hidden wealth exposed: Financial advisor says Indian women hold 11% of mankind’s gold

Indian households have long been synonymous with gold wealth, but fresh insights from investment advisor and JRL Money founder Vijai Mantri, alongside global data, reveal just how staggering that connection truly is.

Since the beginning of civilization, humans have mined around 2,17,000 tonnes of gold. Of this, around 17% — approximately 36,699 tonnes — is now held by central banks across the world as official reserves.

Mantri points out that G8 countries collectively hold about 21,000 tonnes, while G20 countries together account for around 28,000 tonnes — although the broader figure is even higher when factoring in all global central banks.

According to Mantri’s analysis, Indian women alone are estimated to own about 24,000–25,000 tonnes of gold — nearly 11–12% of all the gold ever mined by Homo sapiens. This figure, widely corroborated by the World Gold Council, speaks volumes about the cultural and financial role of gold in Indian society. Importantly, this estimate excludes the vast treasures held by Indian temples like Tirupati and Padmanabhaswamy.

Global gold production today stands at around 3,000 tonnes annually, slightly down from earlier peaks near 3,500 tonnes. India remains a dominant player, consistently consuming nearly 25% of this annual output — reinforcing its position as one of the world's largest gold markets.

Gold price trends in 2025:

As of April 29, 2025, gold rates in India are:

24K Gold: ₹9,752 per gram (₹97,520 per 10 grams)

22K Gold: ₹8,939 per gram (₹89,390 per 10 grams)

18K Gold: ₹7,314 per gram (₹73,140 per 10 grams)

Prices have surged sharply this year, climbing from ₹76,000 per 10 grams in January to a peak of nearly ₹99,100 before correcting slightly. Over the past 12 months, gold has delivered over 30% returns, driven by global uncertainty and strong central bank buying.

For long-term investors, gold remains a solid hedge against inflation and a vital tool for portfolio diversification. Market experts forecast gold prices could reach ₹1,01,000–₹1,10,000 per 10 grams by the end of 2025, buoyed by sustained global risks and robust demand.

However, for short-term buyers, caution is warranted. Current prices are near historical highs, and any sudden easing of global tensions could trigger volatility or corrections.

"Given the current trajectory and rising demand, market experts predict gold may cross ₹1.10 lakh per 10 grams before 2025 ends," says a recent consensus analysis. Another bullish projection suggests, "Gold prices could rally significantly, possibly reaching $3,600–$3,700 per ounce, or ₹1,01,000–₹1,04,000 per 10 grams by next Akshaya Tritiya."

If you're buying for auspicious occasions like Akshaya Tritiya, current prices — although slightly off the peak — remain elevated historically. For those with a long-term horizon, gold continues to shine bright, offering safety amid global uncertainties and inflationary pressures.