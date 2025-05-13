How a Rs 10,000 SIP in this largest flexi cap fund grew to Rs 48 lakh in 13 years

The Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund has achieved a major milestone by surpassing Rs 1 lakh crore in assets under management (AUM). Previously known as the Parag Parikh Long Term Equity Fund, this open-ended dynamic equity scheme invests across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks.

As of March 31, 2025, the fund's AUM was reported at Rs 93,440.89 crore. The scheme demonstrates a flexible investment strategy, with at least 65% of its assets in Indian equities and the remainder allocated to international stocks and domestic debt or money market instruments.

This achievement marks the fund as a pioneer in international diversification, with its diverse portfolio designed to generate long-term capital growth. An investment of Rs 1 lakh made a year ago has grown to Rs 1.12 lakh, reflecting a 12.11% return. Over a three-year period, the same investment would have increased to Rs 1.74 lakh, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.48%, and over five years, it would have grown to Rs 3.44 lakh, marking a CAGR of 28.06%.

Parikh said, "Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund is the first actively managed mutual fund scheme in India to cross the Rs 1 lakh crore AUM mark." Launched in May 2013, the fund celebrates 13 years of operation this month. It is benchmarked against the Nifty 500 index and managed by a team of five, including Rajeev Thakkar and Raunak Onkar. The fund's regular plan (growth option) has delivered a CAGR of 19.06% since inception, outperforming the category average of 15.22% and the NIFTY 500 TRI’s 12.4%.

I don’t normally talk about AUM or have any AUM based targets in our organization, but today is special .. PPFAS Flexicap crossed 1 lakh crore AUM today.. I believe it is the first actively managed scheme to do so in India .. congratulations to everyone at @PPFAS , our partners… — NEIL PARIKH (@npparikh6) May 8, 2025

Returns at a glance

The scheme has posted strong returns across various time frames, with a 16.49% return over one year, 23.92% over three years, and 29.07% over five years. Its 10-year CAGR stands at 18%. As of May 7, 2025, the NAV was Rs 89.53.

1-Year Return: The fund delivered a return of 16.49% in the past year.

3-Year Return: Over the last three years, the fund posted an impressive return of 23.92%.

5-Year Return: The fund’s 5-year performance showed a return of 29.07%.

Fund Performance Comparison

Fund Name YTD 1D 1M 3M 6M 1Y 3Y 5Y 7Y 10Y Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Dir 2.13 3.08 6.09 4.16 3.41 16.49 23.92 29.07 20.53 18.26 BSE 500 TRI 0.86 3.83 8.43 7.70 0.98 10.58 19.60 25.78 14.52 14.23 Equity: Flexi Cap -1.78 3.65 7.98 6.49 -0.78 11.29 20.65 24.73 14.61 14.38 Rank within category 15 97 94 87 8 14 17 9 1 1 Number of funds in category 97 102 99 97 95 87 69 52 39 35

Source: Value Research

The minimum investment amount for a new purchase or additional purchase is Rs 1,000, with a monthly SIP (systematic investment plan) also set at Rs 1,000. For a quarterly SIP, the requirement is Rs 3,000.

Investing a monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 in the regular plan from the fund's inception would have resulted in a total amount of Rs 48.04 lakh, with an annualised return of 18.93%. On the other hand, investing the same amount in the direct plan since the fund's inception would have resulted in a total of Rs 51.03 lakh, with an annualised return of 19.84%.

Key holdings

Key holdings include Clearing Corporation of India Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd, Coal India Ltd, and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, reflecting the fund’s exposure to the financials, energy, and infrastructure sectors.

The Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund divested its entire stake in ITC Hotels in April by selling 98.99 lakh shares from its portfolio. Simultaneously, it increased its holdings in eight other stocks during the same period.

In April, the fund added 72.49 lakh shares of Coal India to its portfolio, bringing the total number of shares to 14.83 crore compared to 14.10 crore shares in March. Additionally, 40.76 lakh shares of ITC were included in the fund's portfolio.

The shares of Zydus Lifesciences in the fund's portfolio increased to 1.39 crore in April with the addition of 9.32 lakh shares. Furthermore, 8.51 lakh shares of Power Grid Corporation of India and 6.40 lakh shares of Mahindra & Mahindra were also added to the portfolio during the same period.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories saw an addition of 2.70 lakh shares, while EID Parry India had 1.44 lakh shares added to the fund's portfolio in April. Lastly, 3,592 shares of Maruti Suzuki India were incorporated into the portfolio during the mentioned period.

The exposure in 16 stocks, such as HDFC Bank, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Cipla, Indian Energy Exchange, CDSL, Swaraj Engines, Maharashtra Scooters, and Multi Commodity Exchange of India, remained consistent.