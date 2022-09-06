I don't want to work; I want to retire at 45! Is it possible?

In our stressed lives, we often dream of retiring early. We think of a life where we can hang up our boots by the magical age of 45 when we are still blessed with health as well as wealth. But is retiring at 45 can actually be a reality? Is it even possible given our lifestyle and how we live - mostly paycheck to paycheck?

You'll be happy to know, it is possible provided you work towards it and not just keep thinking about it. Hard truth is the sooner you start your financial planning, the earlier you can retire. You may have just started working, and are in your early 20s, or you may be in late 30s with years of work experience but little savings: Instead of delaying any further, start saving today. The more you delay, the more aggressively you will have to save.

But how do you decide how much corpus you'll need at the time of retirement. There are multiple factors such as the amount of regular monthly expenditure, inflated value till the start of retirement, one-time expenditures such as holidays, gifts, replacement of a car, life expectancy, inflation during retirement and returns expected on investment during retirement.

Once these values are determined, one can mathematically arrive at the corpus needed at the time of retirement. Working out numbers may baffle you. Therefore, sometimes, one may only estimate a range rather than an absolute number.

If you need Rs 1 lakh every month then your corpus should be 100,000 X12X40 or Rs 4.8 crore. One can argue inflation hasn't been accounted for, but the the return the corpus will generate has also not been measured. So, arrive at your corpus depending on your lifestyle expenses. After arriving at the corpus, work backwards to calculate the amount you need to save every month. Here we have worked out the calculations based on the corpus of Rs 5 crore.

For example, if you are a 25-year-old aiming a corpus of Rs 5 crore at 45, you would need to save Rs 50,543 per month for the next 20 years, assuming the rate of return is 12 per cent. If you are 30, you need to save Rs 1,00,084 every month. However, if you missed the bus of starting early and are now 35 but still want to save Rs 5 crore for retirement at 45 years, then you need to save Rs 2,17,355 lakh each month in the next 10 years.

Another golden rule is if you withdraw 4% every year your retirement corpus can last at least 30 years. For example, if you have a corpus of Rs 5 crore and you withdraw Rs 20 lakh or 4 per cent every year then your portfolio will last till you are 75 years of age. Moreover, it is advisable to invest in large cap mutual funds as over long-term period equities tend to give a higher return than any other asset class.

Hence, retiring early is possible but for that, you need to save aggressively from the very start. And this is the reason why we don’t find many who have retired in their 40s. All we see around are people harbouring the wish to retire at 45. In the end, it's always advisable to consult your financial advisor as they can offer you a holistic picture given you may have other liabilities such as a child's education while building the retirement corpus.

