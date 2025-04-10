I want to invest for my child's future and studies with tax-efficient options falling under EEE and ELSS categories

To secure a bright future for your child, it is essential to make savvy investment decisions that not only enhance their savings but also mitigate tax obligations. Are you aware of any tax-efficient investment options falling under the EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) structure and equity-linked savings schemes that provide substantial tax advantages?

Advice by Niyati Shah, Vertical Head – Personal Tax at 1 Finance

Planning for your child’s future is one of the most important and meaningful financial responsibilities a parent can undertake. From funding quality education to covering major life milestones like marriage or setting up a career, your child’s needs will evolve—and so should your investment strategy.

A secure financial future doesn’t happen overnight. It requires thoughtful planning, disciplined savings, and most importantly, choosing the right investment avenues that offer both long-term growth and tax efficiency.

In India, several investment options fall under the Exempt-Exempt-Exempt (EEE) structure, as it ensures tax exemption at all three stages - investment, accruals, and withdrawals. Additionally, Equity-Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS) offer a unique combination of tax benefits and equity-linked growth.

1. Exempt-Exempt-Exempt (EEE) Investments

Some of the most tax-efficient options under this framework include:

> Public Provident Fund (PPF): A time-tested, risk-free investment with a minimum lock-in of five years and a total tenure of 15 years, PPF offers tax-free interest and withdrawals, making it ideal for your child’s higher education or future milestones. Additionally, it allows partial withdrawals of up to 50% of the principal and accrued interest after five years, providing flexibility for mid-term financial needs.

> Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY): Designed exclusively for the girl child, this scheme offers one of the highest interest rates among small savings instruments and enjoys full tax exemption under Section 80C, with tax-free maturity benefits.

> Employee Provident Fund (EPF) & Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF): If you are a salaried individual, increasing VPF contributions can boost tax-free savings, which can later be redirected towards your child's education.

2. Equity-Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS): A Tax-Efficient Wealth Builder

ELSS mutual funds are a preferred choice for tax-saving investors looking for market-linked returns. Key advantages include:

· Tax Benefits Under Section 80C: Investments up to ₹1.5 lakh per year qualify for tax deductions.

· Shortest Lock-In Period: With just a three-year lock-in period, ELSS has the shortest tenure among tax-saving instruments.

· Potential for Higher Returns: As ELSS invests in equities, it provides inflation-beating returns over the long term, making it ideal for a child’s higher education or future financial needs.

· Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) Advantage: LTCG up to ₹1.25 lakh per year are tax-free, ensuring a cost-efficient wealth accumulation strategy.

Striking the Right Balance

While EEE investments offer capital safety and guaranteed tax-free returns, ELSS provides growth potential. A balanced approach - allocating funds between risk-free instruments like PPF or SSY and market-driven investments like ELSS - can build a robust financial cushion for your child’s education, career, and other aspirations.

By diversifying your investments across a mix of these schemes, you can reduce risks, optimize returns, and ensure that your savings grow steadily to meet your child’s future needs—whether it’s for higher education, a dream wedding, or starting their own business.

A child’s future is built not just on investments but on thoughtful financial planning. The key is to start early, stay disciplined, and leverage tax-efficient avenues to ensure that financial constraints never stand in the way of your child’s dreams.