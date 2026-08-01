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ICICI Bank vs Bandhan Bank: Compare FD interest rates before investing your money

ICICI Bank vs Bandhan Bank: Compare FD interest rates before investing your money

Fixed deposits remain a preferred investment option for risk-averse investors seeking assured returns and capital protection. Here's a comparison of the latest FD interest rates offered by ICICI Bank and Bandhan Bank across popular tenures to help you choose the better option.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 1, 2026 11:19 AM IST
ICICI Bank vs Bandhan Bank: Compare FD interest rates before investing your moneyAcross the banking sector, scheduled banks currently offer FD rates ranging from 2.50% to 8.10% for regular investors.

Fixed deposits (FDs) continue to remain one of the most preferred investment avenues for conservative investors seeking guaranteed returns and capital protection. While interest rates have moderated from their recent highs, several banks continue to offer attractive returns across different tenures, particularly for senior citizens.

Among leading private lenders, ICICI Bank and Bandhan Bank have distinct offerings. ICICI Bank provides FD interest rates ranging from 2.75% to 6.50% per annum for regular depositors and 3.25% to 7.10% per annum for senior citizens. In comparison, Bandhan Bank offers 2.95% to 7.45% per annum for regular customers and 3.70% to 7.95% per annum for senior citizens, making it one of the highest-paying private sector banks.

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Bandhan Bank currently outpaces ICICI Bank on medium-term deposits, while ICICI Bank may appeal to investors prioritising the stability and wider branch network of a large private lender.

ICICI Bank FD interest rates

ICICI Bank offers its highest interest rate of 6.50% for deposits with tenures ranging from 3 years 1 day to 10 years. Senior citizens can earn up to 7.10% on deposits of 3 years 1 day to 5 years.

Tenure Regular Senior Citizens
7-45 days 2.75% 3.25%
46-90 days 4.00% 4.50%
91-184 days 4.50% 5.00%
185 days-1 year 5.50% 6.00%
1 year-18 months 6.25% 6.75%
18 months-2 years 6.30% 6.80%
2 years 1 day-3 years 6.45% 6.95%
3 years 1 day-5 years 6.50% 7.10%
5 years 1 day-10 years 6.50% 7.00%

ICICI Bank's 5-year Tax Saver FD offers 6.50% to regular investors and 7.10% to senior citizens.

Bandhan Bank FD interest rates

Bandhan Bank offers its highest FD rate of 7.45% on deposits with tenures of 2 years to less than 3 years, while senior citizens can earn up to 7.95% for the same tenure.

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Tenure Regular Senior Citizens
7-14 days 2.95% 3.70%
15-30 days 2.95% 3.70%
31 days-less than 2 months 3.45% 4.20%
2-6 months 4.20% 4.95%
6 months-less than 1 year 4.20% 4.95%
1 year-less than 2 years 7.00% 7.50%
2 years-less than 3 years 7.45% 7.95%
3 years-less than 5 years 7.25% 7.75%
5-10 years 5.85% 6.60%

Bandhan Bank's 5-year Tax Saver FD offers 6.25% to regular depositors and 7.25% to senior citizens.

FD rate comparison

Feature ICICI Bank Bandhan Bank
Highest FD rate (Regular) 6.50% 7.45%
Highest FD rate (Senior) 7.10% 7.95%
1-year FD 6.25% 7.00%
3-year FD 6.45%-6.50% 7.25%-7.45%
5-year FD 6.50% 5.85%
Tax Saver FD 6.50% 6.25%

Across the banking sector, scheduled banks currently offer FD rates ranging from 2.50% to 8.10% for regular investors. Small finance banks continue to lead the market, with institutions such as Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offering up to 8.10%, followed by Jana Small Finance Bank and Equitas Small Finance Bank, which offer rates as high as 8.00%. Investors should compare returns, tenure, liquidity needs and deposit insurance before choosing an FD.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 1, 2026 11:19 AM IST
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