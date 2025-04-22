'If you missed the gold rally...': As bullion hits ₹1 lakh, finfluencer points to the real loss

As gold prices shoot past ₹1 lakh for 24K, finfluencer and Wisdom Hatch founder Akshat Shrivastava has a blunt message for those still holding on to cash: "People who just kept sitting on cash. And, did nothing."
In a post on X, Shrivastava summed up how every asset class—gold, stocks, Bitcoin, real estate—has delivered value in recent years. “If you missed the Gold rally, BUT invested money somewhere else — you still made money,” he wrote. The same logic applied to the 2020 stock market rally and recent crypto surges. The common thread: action beats inertia.
He added, “Holding stocks in the short-term is risky. Holding cash in the long-term is definitely riskier.”
This comes as 24K gold surged to ₹1,01,420 per 10 grams, with 22K at ₹92,900. The rally—driven by global uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and central bank buying—has sparked renewed investor interest.
Should you still buy?
Experts advise caution at these levels. Large lump-sum purchases may be risky, but buying in small tranches or on dips remains a smart approach—especially with Akshaya Tritiya (April 20–30) coinciding with a brief price correction.
Investment routes
Expert advice
Most advisors suggest 10–15% gold allocation, preferably through a staggered or SIP strategy. Gold remains a reliable long-term hedge—best suited for 4–5 year horizons and uncertain markets.
As Shrivastava reminds, the real loss is often in inaction. In a volatile world, even missing a rally may not hurt—unless you’re doing nothing at all.