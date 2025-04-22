'If you missed the gold rally...': As bullion hits ₹1 lakh, finfluencer points to the real loss

As gold prices shoot past ₹1 lakh for 24K, finfluencer and Wisdom Hatch founder Akshat Shrivastava has a blunt message for those still holding on to cash: "People who just kept sitting on cash. And, did nothing."

In a post on X, Shrivastava summed up how every asset class—gold, stocks, Bitcoin, real estate—has delivered value in recent years. “If you missed the Gold rally, BUT invested money somewhere else — you still made money,” he wrote. The same logic applied to the 2020 stock market rally and recent crypto surges. The common thread: action beats inertia.

Advertisement

Related Articles

He added, “Holding stocks in the short-term is risky. Holding cash in the long-term is definitely riskier.”

This comes as 24K gold surged to ₹1,01,420 per 10 grams, with 22K at ₹92,900. The rally—driven by global uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and central bank buying—has sparked renewed investor interest.

Should you still buy?

Experts advise caution at these levels. Large lump-sum purchases may be risky, but buying in small tranches or on dips remains a smart approach—especially with Akshaya Tritiya (April 20–30) coinciding with a brief price correction.

(1) If you missed the Gold rally, BUT invested money somewhere else

- You still made money.



(2) If you missed the last BTC rally. But, invested money in stocks, gold, real estate.

- You still made money.



(3) If you missed the last 2020 stock market massive rally. But,… — Akshat Shrivastava (@Akshat_World) April 22, 2025

Investment routes

Advertisement

Physical gold: Traditional but comes with making charges, storage risk.

Gold ETFs: Liquid and low-cost; ICICI, HDFC, Nippon funds show 5Y CAGR of ~14.8%.

SGBs: Backed by RBI, offers 2.5% interest plus appreciation; secondary market only for now.

Digital gold: Convenient but GST applies.

Futures/options: High-risk, for seasoned investors.

Expert advice

Most advisors suggest 10–15% gold allocation, preferably through a staggered or SIP strategy. Gold remains a reliable long-term hedge—best suited for 4–5 year horizons and uncertain markets.

As Shrivastava reminds, the real loss is often in inaction. In a volatile world, even missing a rally may not hurt—unless you’re doing nothing at all.