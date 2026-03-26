If your advisor says ‘stay invested’, you may need a real portfolio review

Portfolio rebalancing: A portfolio review is often treated as a routine exercise, but experts say it should be a serious financial audit rather than a scripted conversation meant to keep investors from redeeming their money. Reviewing investments periodically is essential to ensure that stocks, mutual funds, and other assets remain aligned with long-term goals, risk tolerance, and changing life needs.

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Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik says many investors mistake colourful charts and generic advice for real financial planning. According to him, if the only conclusion of a review is “stay invested for the long term,” the exercise may be more about retaining assets under management than improving the investor’s financial position. A meaningful review, he says, should start with what he calls “goal velocity,” not market returns.

For example, if an investor is targeting a ₹5 crore retirement corpus and currently has ₹1.2 crore growing at 12% annually, a short-term market correction of 5% should not be the focus. What matters more is whether the current SIP and asset allocation are sufficient to keep up with rising costs such as education and healthcare, which may be increasing at around 6% a year. If contributions have not been revised, the plan may fall behind even if returns look strong.

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YOUR PORTFOLIO REVIEW is probably a scripted retention call designed to stop you from redeeming, not a serious audit of your financial future.



If your advisor’s only takeaway is “stay invested for the long term” while showing you a colorful pie chart, they aren’t managing your… pic.twitter.com/jisypAEFB2 — CA Nitin Kaushik (FCA) | LLB (@Finance_Bareek) March 25, 2026

Another key factor often ignored is allocation drift. In a bull market, equity exposure can rise automatically as stock prices increase. A portfolio that started with 60% equity may quietly move to 75%, exposing the investor to much higher risk than originally planned. Experts say a proper review should include rebalancing, which may require selling some equity and shifting money into debt or safer assets. Though this may feel counter-intuitive during a rally, it is a disciplined way of buying low and selling high.

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Risk tolerance is another area where reviews become important. Investors often believe they can handle high risk when markets are rising, but corrections reveal the true picture. If a 10% fall in mid-cap stocks causes anxiety or sleepless nights, the portfolio may be riskier than the investor’s comfort level. In such cases, the asset mix needs adjustment rather than reassurance.

Financial planners say not every review should result in changes. If the portfolio is still aligned with long-term goals, time horizon, and risk profile, doing nothing may be the right decision. However, the review must confirm that the plan is still working, not just that markets are moving.

Experts recommend reviewing investments at least once a year, and also after major life events such as marriage, childbirth, job change, or nearing retirement. Periods of high market volatility are another good time to check whether the portfolio is balanced and diversified.

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Regular reviews also help with tax planning, identifying underperforming assets, and maintaining the right mix of equity, debt, and cash. More importantly, they ensure that investment decisions remain linked to personal goals rather than short-term market noise.

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As advisors point out, the real question in every review should be simple: Is the portfolio still doing what it was designed to do? If the answer is unclear, the portfolio may need more than reassurance — it may need restructuring.