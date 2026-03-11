Indian bond yields rise as oil surge, rupee pressure and liquidity tightness weigh on markets

Indian government bond yields moved higher in recent sessions as rising crude oil prices, weakness in the rupee and tightening liquidity conditions added pressure on the domestic fixed-income market, according to the latest weekly market report by Union Bank of India.

The benchmark 10-year government security yield edged up to around 6.68–6.69 percent, reversing part of the decline seen earlier in the month, as global cues turned adverse following renewed tensions in West Asia. Higher oil prices have increased concerns about inflation and fiscal pressures, prompting investors to demand higher yields on long-term bonds.

The volatility in global energy markets has been one of the key drivers behind the recent move in yields. Crude oil prices climbed sharply during the week, with Brent moving toward the $100 per barrel mark after military tensions disrupted shipping activity near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil and LNG trade. Higher energy prices tend to raise inflation expectations, which in turn limits the scope for interest rate cuts and pushes bond yields higher.

Currency weakness has added to the pressure on the bond market. The rupee slipped past ₹92 per US dollar during the week before recovering slightly, reflecting higher import costs and global risk aversion. A weaker currency increases the risk of imported inflation, making bond investors cautious and leading to a rise in yields.

Market participants said domestic factors also contributed to tighter conditions in the debt market. Liquidity in the banking system narrowed due to advance tax and GST-related outflows, which are common toward the end of the financial year. As funds moved out of the banking system, short-term interest rates firmed up, pushing the weighted average call rate closer to the Reserve Bank of India’s policy repo rate.

To ease the liquidity pressure, the Reserve Bank of India announced open market operations worth ₹1 lakh crore, to be conducted in two tranches of ₹50,000 crore each. The move is expected to inject durable liquidity into the system and help stabilise bond yields, especially at a time when global uncertainties remain elevated.

Despite the rise in yields, demand at the recent government bond auction remained strong, indicating continued investor appetite for sovereign securities. Dealers said banks and insurance companies remained active buyers, supported by expectations that the central bank will continue to manage liquidity conditions carefully.

On the energy front, the government has taken several steps to ensure stability in domestic fuel supply amid geopolitical risks. Officials said crude sourcing has been diversified, strategic petroleum reserves remain adequate and refiners have been allowed temporary flexibility in sourcing oil from alternative routes.

Analysts said bond market movements in the coming weeks will largely depend on crude oil prices, currency stability and the pace of liquidity injections by the RBI, with global geopolitical developments continuing to remain the biggest risk for interest rates.