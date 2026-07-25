India's first REIT mutual fund is here. Can it change how Indians invest in real estate? 

For generations, buying real estate in India has meant saving for years, taking on large loans, and locking away capital in a single property. Edelweiss Mutual Fund now wants to change that equation with what it describes as India's first REIT-oriented mutual fund, allowing investors to gain exposure to commercial real estate through a regular mutual fund.

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The announcement was made by Edelweiss Mutual Fund Managing Director and CEO Radhika Gupta in a LinkedIn post, where she unveiled the Edelweiss Nifty REITs & Realty Index Fund, which is scheduled to open for subscription on August 5.

"You wanted a REIT focused MF? It is here! Announcing India’s first REIT oriented mutual fund," Gupta wrote, adding that while real estate remains one of India's favourite asset classes, "large capital requirements, illiquidity and concentration risk have made investors keep a distance."

A different way to own real estate

Unlike buying a home or commercial property outright, the new index fund will track the Nifty REITs & Realty Total Return Index, giving investors exposure to a basket of listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and leading real estate companies through a single investment.

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According to Gupta, the structure has another long-term advantage. She noted that distributions received from the underlying REITs can continue compounding within the mutual fund instead of being taxed as regular payouts, potentially making the vehicle more tax-efficient for long-term investors.

Why the timing matters

India's listed REIT market is still relatively young, with only a handful of publicly traded trusts. That means the underlying index currently combines REITs with listed real estate developers.

However, Gupta said the index has been designed to automatically increase its allocation to REITs as more trusts get listed, with the potential to eventually become a 100% REIT-focused index.

The launch also comes as institutional participation in India's commercial real estate market continues to deepen, while retail investors increasingly seek diversified, lower-ticket investment avenues beyond physical property.

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Lowering the entry barrier

Direct ownership of real estate often requires significant capital, involves transaction costs and maintenance, and can be difficult to exit quickly. REITs were introduced to address some of these issues by allowing investors to own units backed by income-generating commercial properties.

By wrapping REIT exposure inside an index mutual fund, Edelweiss is betting that investors who are comfortable with mutual funds—but hesitant to invest directly in REITs—will find the product easier to adopt.

"We are very happy to make access to REITs easy, and do it first," Gupta wrote, adding that further details would be shared ahead of the fund's opening.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) will remain open from August 5 to August 19, with the fund aiming to mirror the performance of the Nifty REITs & Realty Total Return Index, subject to tracking error.