India’s per capita income lower than nursery fees? Analyst says system favors the wealthy

Nursery school fees in Hyderabad have crossed ₹2.5 lakh a year—more than India’s average per capita income—raising urgent questions about the growing cost of early education in urban India.

Analyst Sujay U flagged the disparity in a LinkedIn post, pointing out that ₹2.5 lakh is what some Hyderabad schools now charge just for nursery admissions, even as the average Indian earns ₹2.4 lakh annually.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"Yes, you read that right. ₹2.5 lakhs for Nursery. It's not for an MBA or any professional course," he wrote.

The post underscores a widening chasm in access to quality education. While India officially recognizes education as a right, the steep fees tell a different story. In urban areas, over 40% of school enrollments are now in private institutions—many of which charge premium rates.

According to Sujay, fees in top-tier private schools have surged by 150–200% in the past decade. “Education is supposed to be the great equaliser. Instead, it’s becoming the great divider,” he added.

India currently allocates around 4% of its GDP to education—well below the 6–7% spent by developed countries. Critics say this underinvestment forces families to seek quality schooling in the private sector, where rising costs often outpace income growth.

Advertisement

The consequences are stark. “We’re creating a system where quality education is a luxury product,” Sujay wrote. “A business where 3-year-olds are the customers, and parents are forced into debt to give their child a fair start.”

As early education turns into an expensive gatekeeper to future opportunity, questions about regulation are growing louder.

“Should private school fees be regulated for early education?” Sujay asks. “Or are we ready to accept that even the right to learn now comes with a price tag only a few can afford?”.