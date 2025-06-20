'Inflation’s up, stability’s gone': Delhi professional's 1970 vs 2025 middle-class life check hits home

A sobering LinkedIn post comparing the life of a middle-class Indian man in 1970 to 2025 is striking a nerve online, not for its nostalgia, but for its brutally honest breakdown of what’s changed and what’s been lost.

Himanshu Kalra, a Delhi-based professional, laid it out starkly: in 1970, life followed a linear path — college, one skill, a stable job, a home, three kids, and long-term security.

In 2025, it’s a relentless grind: education debt, job competition, outdated skills, high inflation, low appraisals, and the constant pressure to upskill — all while managing family, finances, and fragile mental health.

“But sure, the economy’s ‘booming’,” Kalra ends, with a jab that resonated widely.

The post sparked an outpouring on X, where users reflected on the contrast — and contradictions — of modern life. “Too much reality for a Monday,” one wrote, summing up the emotional fatigue. Another replied, “Somehow, we have it all so much easier,” underscoring the paradox of modern convenience wrapped in mounting pressure.

Many fixated on the shifting definition of stability. In 1970, a single skill could last a lifetime. Today, obsolescence comes in 24-month cycles. One user noted, “The never-ending cycle of upskilling, inflation, and mental health struggles? That’s the reality for many.” Another added, “Progress has truly redefined what security looks like.”

Kalra’s post didn’t just contrast two eras — it framed a question India’s middle class increasingly wrestles with: Is modern growth delivering a better life, or just a faster treadmill?

In an economy of rising numbers and climbing indices, Kalra's post reminded users of something harder to quantify — the cost of keeping up.