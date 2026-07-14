Instant loan approved in minutes? Here's what lenders don't tell you

An instant loan approval can be tempting, especially when you need money urgently for a medical emergency, education expenses or a temporary cash crunch. With digital lenders promising approvals in minutes and minimal documentation, small-ticket personal loans have become increasingly popular. However, financial experts caution that borrowers should look beyond the speed of disbursal and understand the true cost of borrowing before accepting a loan offer.

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Small-ticket loans, typically ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹50,000, are witnessing rapid growth in India. According to industry estimates, fintech companies now account for over half of this market, offering unsecured loans through digital platforms using Aadhaar, PAN, bank statements and other digital data for quick credit assessment.

Affordable loans

But a fast approval does not necessarily mean the loan is affordable.

Harsh Grover, Co - Founder of LoansJagat, says borrowers should not equate loan approval with their repayment capacity. "Approving of a loan by a fintech company may prove to be riskier. Getting a loan approved does not necessarily mean that it is affordable," he said. He added that unsecured retail loans have a higher gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio than secured loans, highlighting the importance of responsible borrowing.

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Interest rates on small-ticket loans

One of the first aspects consumers should evaluate is the interest rate. Interest rates on small-ticket loans can vary widely depending on the lender, the borrower's credit profile and the loan tenure. Borrowers with stronger credit histories generally receive more favourable terms. According to Grover, more than 79% of new loans in recent quarters were sanctioned to borrowers with CIBIL scores of 770 or above, while borrowers with lower scores often face significantly higher borrowing costs.

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Apart from interest, borrowers should carefully examine processing charges. Many lenders levy a one-time processing fee that is either deducted from the loan amount before disbursal or collected separately. Although these charges may appear small in percentage terms, they can substantially increase the effective cost of borrowing, particularly for low-value loans.

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Repayment tenure

Another factor often overlooked is the repayment tenure. Most small-ticket loans are designed for short durations, usually between one and three months. While a shorter tenure means the debt is repaid quickly, it also results in higher monthly instalments. Borrowers should ensure that the repayment obligation fits comfortably within their monthly income and existing financial commitments.

Late payment penalties can make an already expensive loan even costlier. Missing an EMI may attract penal interest, overdue charges and additional fees as specified in the loan agreement. Repeated delays can also trigger recovery actions by the lender and increase the overall repayment burden.

Things to check before taking an instant personal loan

Factor Why it matters Interest rate Determines the overall cost of borrowing. Compare rates across lenders before accepting an offer. Processing charges One-time fees can increase the effective cost of the loan, especially for small-ticket loans. Loan tenure Short repayment periods can result in higher EMIs and strain your monthly budget. Late payment penalties Missing an EMI may attract penal interest, overdue charges and additional fees. Total repayment amount Check the total amount payable, including interest, fees and taxes—not just the loan amount. CIBIL score impact Timely repayments can improve your credit score, while defaults or delays can lower it and affect future loan eligibility. Lender credentials Borrow only from RBI-regulated banks, NBFCs or authorised digital lending partners. Loan purpose Use instant loans for genuine short-term financial needs rather than discretionary spending.

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Impact on their CIBIL score

Borrowers should also consider the impact on their CIBIL score. Every loan application and repayment behaviour forms part of an individual's credit history. Timely repayment can strengthen a credit profile and improve eligibility for future borrowing, while missed payments or defaults can lower the credit score, making it more difficult or expensive to obtain larger loans such as home, vehicle or education loans.

Experts advise borrowers to compare loan offers from multiple lenders by evaluating interest rates, processing fees, repayment tenure and other charges before making a decision. They also recommend reading the loan agreement carefully to understand the repayment terms and identify any hidden clauses. Small-ticket loans can be a useful financing option when used responsibly—borrow only for genuine needs, choose a regulated lender and repay EMIs on time to avoid affecting your long-term financial health.

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As instant lending becomes more accessible, experts say consumers should focus not just on how quickly the money reaches their bank account, but also on whether they can comfortably repay the loan. Understanding the total borrowing cost before clicking "Accept" can help avoid financial stress later.

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