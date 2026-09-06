Invest in a home, or put ₹50 lakh in mutual funds? The answer depends on one key factor

“For most people asking this question, the honest answer is that the first ₹50 lakh should almost never go into property, and treating this as a close call is itself the mistake,” he said.

According to his illustration, ₹50 lakh invested in property at a 7% CAGR, net of costs, would grow to ₹70 lakh in five years, ₹98 lakh in 10 years, ₹1.38 crore in 15 years and ₹1.93 crore in 20 years.

At a 12% CAGR, the same ₹50 lakh in equity mutual funds would become ₹88 lakh, ₹1.55 crore, ₹2.74 crore and ₹4.82 crore respectively. The wealth gap widens from ₹18 lakh after five years to ₹2.89 crore after 20 years.

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₹50 lakh: Mutual Funds vs Property — How the Wealth Could Grow

Investment option Assumed annual return 5 years 10 years 15 years 20 years Property 7% CAGR ₹70 lakh ₹98 lakh ₹1.38 crore ₹1.93 crore Equity mutual funds 12% CAGR ₹88 lakh ₹1.55 crore ₹2.74 crore ₹4.82 crore Wealth gap — ₹18 lakh ₹57 lakh ₹1.36 crore ₹2.89 crore

The difference, experts say, is not just about returns. A property bought for investment can concentrate wealth in one location and leave the investor with significant transaction and maintenance costs.

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Harsh Soni, Founder, Nyvo Money, said an investment property can create a liquidity problem. “A flat bought purely to rent out and flip later - this is where most people get it wrong. Rents in our cities give you 2–3%. Selling takes months. Stamp duty, brokerage, maintenance, society issues - it all eats into the return quietly.”

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A home you live in is a different financial decision

However, experts do not suggest that property should automatically be avoided. A self-occupied home can provide benefits that cannot be captured through a simple return comparison.

“Buying a house to live in? Go ahead,” Soni said. “Now if you're buying a home for your family to actually stay in, and you know your income and savings are steady, property is not a bad idea at all.”

He added, “Not everything has to beat the Nifty. There's real value in owning the roof over your head, and frankly, an EMI forces people to save in a way SIPs sometimes don't.”

This makes the decision less about whether property will outperform mutual funds and more about whether the buyer values housing stability and long-term ownership.

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₹50 lakh down payment can mean much larger debt

The financing structure also changes the risk. Harsha Vardhana VM said a ₹50 lakh contribution towards a property can become a ₹1.2–1.5 crore liability once a home loan is added, with interest rates of around 8.5–9.5%.

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Rajat Bokolia, CEO, Newstone, takes a more favourable view of leverage. “A ₹50 lakh down payment can unlock a ₹1.5-2 crore asset via home loan, giving you exposure to appreciation on the full asset value, not just your invested capital,” he said.

The key, therefore, is whether the ₹50 lakh is being used to build wealth through an investment property or secure a home for personal use. For first-time wealth builders, experts broadly favour retaining a larger portion in financial assets while ensuring a home purchase fits within the wider financial plan.

For those with their first ₹50 lakh, the choice between investing in mutual funds and using the corpus as a home down payment depends on whether the property is meant for self-use or investment.

Experts say an own home can offer stability and forced savings, while investment property may create concentration and liquidity risks.

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