LIC IPO: Here’s what you need to know about the public insurer’s history

The Government of India has filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) with SEBI this Sunday. As per this DRHP, the government-owned insurance company plans to have up to 31.62 crore equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 on offer through the offer for sale (OFS). There will be no fresh issue of shares and LIC’s embedded value stands at Rs 5, 39,686 crore as of September 2021.
How LIC was established?
Demand for nationalisation of the life insurance industry in India was made repeatedly but it gathered steam in 1944 when a bill to amend the Life Insurance Act, 1938 was tabled in the Legislative Assembly. It, however, took 12 years for life insurance to get nationalised in India as the life insurance sector in the country could only be nationalised by the year 1956.
Nationalisation took place in two stages—management of the companies was taken over via an ordinance and ownership too was taken over at a later stage by means of a bill. The Parliament passed the Life Insurance Corporation Act in June 1956. Subsequently, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was created in September 1956.
The objective of LIC was to spread “life insurance much more widely and in particular to the rural areas with a view to reach all insurable persons in the country, providing them adequate financial cover at a reasonable cost,” according to the LIC website.
Major milestones in LIC's journey post establishment
June 1956: Life Insurance Corporation Act passed
Sept 1956: Establishment of LIC
1956: Fiji, Mauritius branches established
1960: UK branch established
1962: Pilot scheme of premium collection through post offices inaugurated
1963: Change over from calendar year to financial year adopted
1963: First computers introduced in Mumbai and Kolkata offices
1964: Own Your Home scheme launched
1964: General insurance business begins
1965: Policy Holder’s Council set up in each division
1967: IBM 1401/1410 computer installed at Mumbai
1969-70: Rs 1,000 crore crossed in biz
1971-78: LIC Reorganisation Policy implemented by Professor Ishwar Dayal
1971: Concept of Agents’ Club introduced
1972: First Career Agents’ Branches set up
1972: LIC of India (Agents) Regulations formulated
1980: Direct Recruitment of officers begins
1980: National Insurance Academy (NIA) founded
1981: Jana Raksha Policy launched
1985-86: Rs 7,000 crore crossed in sum assured on new policies
1989: LIC (International) BSC (C) comes into existence
1989: LIC Mutual Fund launched
1989: Bahrain subsidiary established
July 1995: Online services for policyholders, agents via computer
Nov 1997: MAN and WAN networks established
2000: Nepal subsidiary established
2003: Sri Lanka branch established
2004: Premium payment via ECS and kiosks started
2007: LIC Pension Fund Limited launched
2008: Enters an agreement to implement Enterprise Document Management System (EDMS)
2008: LIC Cards Services launched
2008: LIC HFL Financial Services incorporated
2009: LIC Risk Management Department set up
2009: ‘LIC Card’ credit card launched
2010: Online paperless underwriting, SMS enquiry service for proposal status
2011: Integrated Complaint Management Service launched
2012: LIC Jeevan Akshay VI becomes first policy to be available for sale online
2012: Singapore subsidiary established
2013: Syndicate Bank inks MoU as corporate agent of LIC to sell LIC products
2014: Collection of micro-insurance premium via app launched
2015: Social security schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) launched
2015: Bangladesh subsidiary established
2016: LIC Black Diamond plan launched
2017: Enterprise Risk Management concept launched
2017: Digitisation of policy records for 29 cr customers completed
2019: Acquired 51 per cent stake in IDBI Bank
Feb 2022: LIC files DRHP for IPO
