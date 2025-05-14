LIC Mutual Fund has announced the reintroduction of five of its flagship equity schemes, aiming to meet the diverse financial goals and aspirations of both young and new investors. This strategic move is seen as an effort to capitalise on their growing assets under management (AUM), which increased by 11% from Rs 33,854 crore in March 2025 to Rs 37,554 crore in April 2025. This growth is attributed to robust monthly Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) inflows and the performance of existing schemes.

LIC MF Value Fund: This fund focuses on investing in companies that are trading below their intrinsic value.

LIC MF Small Cap Fund: This fund targets early-stage businesses with high growth potential.

LIC MF Multi-Asset Allocation Fund: This fund strategically allocates across equity, debt, and commodities.

LIC MF Dividend Yield Fund: This fund emphasizes investing in companies that offer both dividend income and growth.

LIC MF Focused Fund: This fund maintains a concentrated portfolio of up to 30 carefully selected stocks.

Yogesh Patil, Chief Investment Officer - Equity at LIC Mutual Fund, expressed confidence in the potential of these schemes. “We are reintroducing these five flagship equity schemes, which have the potential to generate significant wealth for investors with diverse financial needs over the long term. We believe investment objectives of these funds will be aligned with aspirations of the young as well as new investors, catering to their diverse financial goals, and deliver better returns notwithstanding the challenging market conditions,” said Patil. This statement reflects the fund house's commitment to aligning its offerings with market dynamics and investor expectations.

The LIC MF Value Fund, one of the reintroduced schemes, targets fundamentally strong companies that are trading below their intrinsic value due to market dislocations. Managed by Nikhil Rungta and Mahesh Bendre, this fund is designed for long-term investors seeking undervalued opportunities with solid financials. Meanwhile, the LICMF Small Cap Fund focuses on emerging businesses aligned with India's long-term growth, ideal for high-risk investors with a horizon of over five years.

Another reintroduced scheme, the LIC MF Multi-Asset Allocation Fund, seeks to balance risk and return through diversification across equity, debt, and commodities. This dynamic allocation responds to market conditions and economic outlook, providing superior risk-adjusted returns for long-term investors. The fund management team includes Nikhil Rungta, Sumit Bhatnagar, and Pratik Shroff. Each of these funds has been tailored to suit specific investor needs and market conditions, offering a comprehensive portfolio for potential returns.

The LIC MF Dividend Yield Fund aims to blend capital appreciation with dividend income by investing in companies with robust cash flows and reinvestment-led growth. This approach provides stable income for long-term investors.

The LIC MF Focused Fund, on the other hand, offers a concentrated portfolio of up to 30 high-conviction stocks, providing flexibility across sectors and market caps. Managed by Jaiprakash Toshniwal and Sumit Bhatnagar, this fund is ideal for growth-oriented investors seeking an actively managed, focused strategy.

LIC Mutual Fund was founded in April 1989 and is supported by LIC of India. LIC Mutual Fund manages a total of 41 schemes, including equity, debt, hybrid, and index funds. In April 2025, LIC Mutual Fund oversees 41 schemes, consisting of 15 equity funds, 9 debt funds, 6 hybrid funds, 1 solution-oriented fund, and 10 passive and other funds. The assets under management increased by 11% from ₹33,854 crore in March to Rs 37,554 crore in April 2025.

As market conditions continue to evolve, LIC Mutual Fund’s strategic reintroduction of these equity schemes underscores its commitment to providing diverse investment opportunities that align with long-term financial goals, potentially enhancing investor wealth even amidst challenging economic environments.