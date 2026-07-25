Lifestyle inflation, delayed investing, high-interest debt: 3 biggest money mistakes young professionals make

As young professionals begin earning more, managing money wisely becomes just as important as increasing income. While higher salaries offer greater financial freedom, they can also lead to financial habits that undermine long-term wealth creation. According to Somdutta Singh, Founder & CEO of Assiduus Global, three common mistakes—lifestyle inflation, delaying investments, and carrying high-interest debt—can significantly affect an individual's financial future if not addressed early.

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Lifestyle inflation can erode wealth

The first mistake is allowing lifestyle inflation to grow as quickly as income. As salaries increase, many people immediately upgrade their lifestyle by spending more on gadgets, dining out, vacations, premium subscriptions, or luxury purchases. While enjoying the rewards of hard work is natural, matching every pay raise with higher spending often leaves little room for savings or investments. Singh believes that increasing investments alongside income, rather than expenses, is a more sustainable way to build wealth over time.

"Personal finance doesn't have to be complicated. Build good habits early, stay consistent, and think long term," Singh said.

Don't wait for the "perfect" time to invest

The second mistake is delaying investments while waiting for the "perfect" time. Many young earners believe they need a larger salary or better market conditions before they start investing. However, postponing investments means losing valuable years of compounding, where returns generate additional returns. Even modest monthly investments started early can grow into a substantial corpus over the long term, making consistency far more important than timing the market.

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Build an emergency fund

The third major mistake is carrying high-interest debt while neglecting an emergency fund. Credit card dues and expensive personal loans can quickly eat into disposable income and limit financial flexibility. At the same time, the absence of emergency savings leaves individuals vulnerable to unexpected expenses such as medical emergencies, job loss, or urgent repairs, often forcing them to take on even more debt.

Financial discipline

With inflation and global economic uncertainty continuing to shape household finances, Singh believes people should focus on building a strong financial foundation. Reducing high-interest debt and maintaining an emergency fund should take priority before making aggressive investments. Once these basics are in place, individuals can invest consistently with a long-term perspective rather than reacting to short-term market fluctuations.

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"Economic cycles will always change, but disciplined financial habits rarely go out of style," Singh said, adding that financial success is built through consistency, patience, and sound decision-making rather than chasing quick returns.