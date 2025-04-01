'Look where govt will make money next...': Finfluencer's rule to get rich in India

Stock SIPs are no longer the golden ticket. Crypto is still under the radar. Real estate is quietly evolving. Akshat Shrivastava, founder of Wisdom Hatch and a popular voice in personal finance, says the writing is clear: “There is no better time to be asset class diversified. People who don't see this: will learn a very harsh lesson in the next few years.”

In a post on X, Shrivastava urged investors to stop relying on a single asset class and start anticipating where the government will generate revenue next.

“Want to get rich? look where government will make money (next),” he wrote.

According to Shrivastava, the government has a predictable pattern: "Government will always cultivate an asset class first. Then tax it."

He points to India’s equity markets as an example. “20 years ago: the trading volume on stocks was low. SIP karo ads and whatnot got mainstreamed,” he noted. That phase matured post-2020. But the SIP success narrative, he argues, is misleading. “Now people imagine: that they will buy a Yatch and retire in Ibiza by doing 10000Rs SIP per month. Why? ‘because if you would have started your SIP in 1999....your CAGR would have been X%’”

This, Shrivastava says, is a classic case of “historian’s fallacy.” He claims that almost 99% of Indian investors are making this mistake.

Meanwhile, the government has already started tightening its grip. “The market are now mature. Government came started demanding their pound of flesh,” he wrote. “Raised LTCG from 0% (pre 2018) to 10% then 10% to 12.5%. By 2030 who knows what this number would be?”

Shrivastava then turns to crypto, which is still lightly regulated and taxed. “If you can buy Cryptos on-chain. You pay 0% tax (still). This is a problem for the government because they can't effectively tax it,” he said, predicting that someone will build the “Coinbase” of India—and once crypto is mainstreamed, taxes will follow.

On real estate, he’s already made his move. “I aggressively bought Real Estate from 2022 onwards. And, now close to 30% of my portfolio is Real Estate. All up by close to 40-50% since then,” he shared.

He believes tokenized real estate is next. “Government will make this asset class tradable. The more you trade, the more money the government will make on taxes,” he said, pointing to the recent removal of indexation benefits as an early sign.

“To see all this: you need to look things independently, study finance like a nerd, and act before others do.”