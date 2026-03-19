Market volatility: Want Rs 50,000–1 lakh monthly passive income? Here’s the corpus needed

Indian stock markets have been witnessing volatile times lately, with several lakh crore wiped off since the beginning of this month, leaving investors searching for safer investment options. Amid this flight to safety, investors are increasingly looking at predictable income streams rather than purely growth-driven strategies.

Fixed-income instruments are emerging as a viable option for generating steady passive income for investors, as they not only provide stable and relatively safe returns but also add to financial security. However, some investors expect a passive income of Rs 50,000–1,00,000 but have little to no idea how to achieve such goals. Here’s what is needed to build a solid passive income:



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Investment Corpus

Experts suggest that investors should align income expectations with realistic yields while ensuring that capital safety and liquidity are not compromised, rather than focusing solely on a fixed number. Expectations should remain practical, they argue.

In the current environment, high-quality debt instruments such as government securities and AAA-rated corporate bonds offer yields in the range of 6.5–7.5 per cent annually, said Tushar Sharma, Co-founder at Bondbay. “If yields are slightly lower, the required capital increases proportionately.”

The investment required to generate Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000 in monthly passive income depends largely on the yield and the structure of payouts. Rs 50,000 a month translates to Rs 6 lakh annually, which, at typical fixed-income yields, would require a corpus in the range of Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1 crore, said Saurabh Jain, Co-founder & CEO at Stable Money.



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What should be the approach?

Market experts suggest that investors should focus on building a diversified fixed-income portfolio rather than relying on a single instrument. They should prioritise capital protection and reliable cash flows, especially in unstable markets, while steering clear of high-risk investments such as small-cap stocks or unregulated options.

In today’s interest rate landscape, relatively safe fixed-income investments such as government bonds, high-quality corporate bonds, and debt mutual funds usually yield between 6.5–8 per cent annually, said Karan Rijhsinghani, Director & Head of Product & Advisory at Atom Privé Financial Services.

“A balanced mix might include government securities or RBI bonds for stability, AAA-rated corporate bonds for slightly higher yields, and debt mutual funds or target maturity funds for liquidity and tax efficiency,” he said. “Investments like REITs and InvITs can be added selectively for higher yields, typically around 7–9 per cent, though these come with some market risks.”

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Jain believes that this can include laddering fixed deposits across tenures to balance liquidity and returns, along with selective exposure to instruments offering periodic payouts. Maintaining some allocation to shorter-duration options provides flexibility. Starting early with disciplined investments can help create the required corpus over time, he added.



Suitable instruments

While bank fixed deposits remain a core component from a low-risk perspective, small finance banks often offer relatively higher interest rates. Government-backed instruments such as G-Secs and Treasury Bills also provide stability due to their sovereign backing. High-quality corporate bonds can also be considered for structured payout needs.

For investors prioritising capital protection and predictable income, the focus should remain on high-quality fixed-income instruments rather than chasing higher yields, said Sharma from Bondbay. “AAA-rated corporate bonds issued by strong PSUs and top-tier corporates offer a yield pick-up of 50–100 basis points over G-Secs, making them attractive for income-focused investors.”

Target maturity funds invest in a basket of high-quality bonds and mature at a fixed time, providing diversification, predictable accrual, and ease of investing for retail participants. Short-to-medium duration debt funds also help balance income and stability, reducing the risk of mark-to-market losses compared to long-duration funds in a volatile interest rate environment, he added.



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How to achieve your goal?

Investors can benefit from combining multiple avenues to build a stable income stream. Gold and silver mutual funds can also serve as diversification tools during periods of uncertainty, although they are not income-generating instruments. A balanced allocation across these categories helps maintain consistency while managing risk and liquidity, said Jain from Stable Money.

Achieving passive income at this level is less about seeking aggressive returns and more about disciplined investing, consistent income generation, and safeguarding capital across different market conditions. Experts believe that investors with a moderate risk appetite may also consider dividend-paying large-cap stocks from PSU and IT sectors, said Atom Privé’s Rijhsinghani.