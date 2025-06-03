Amid grand claims of India becoming a $5 trillion, $40 trillion, or even $100 trillion economy, a growing number of financially literate citizens are questioning the ground reality behind these figures. Akshat Shrivastava, founder of Wisdom Hatch, called India’s rational and educated middle class—especially parents—to start preparing for long-term economic instability rather than relying on political promises or surface-level economic data.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The post argued that truth and transparency in economic discourse have taken a backseat, as much of the population remains disengaged from serious policy matters, content with government subsidies and welfare schemes. “It is no more about who is telling the truth. Most people don’t care anymore—as long as they’re getting their freebies,” the post read.

5Tr$, 40Tr$, 100Tr$-- you will hear all kinds of outlandish statements regarding our economy.



It is no more about who is telling the truth.

Most people don't care about the "truth" anymore.



It doesn't impact them. As long as people are getting their freebies, they are cool… — Akshat Shrivastava (@Akshat_World) June 3, 2025

Warning against poor job growth, unsustainable freebie culture, high inflation, and rising taxation, the message urges proactive financial planning, especially for those with children. Shrivastava recommended three key steps for safeguarding the future:

Advertisement

1. Diversify Investments Internationally

Indian families are being advised to create offshore investment options as a contingency plan. This not only builds a global financial base but also offers children the option to pursue opportunities abroad in case of worsening domestic conditions.

2. Own a Home—Not as an Investment, But as a Safety Net

With inflation eroding the value of money, the post suggests owning a home for security rather than profit. It views real estate as a hedge against systemic economic risks.

3. Prioritise Future-Focused Education

Parents are urged to steer their children toward “Tier-1 knowledge” fields like artificial intelligence, finance, and technology—domains expected to drive global job creation. The message criticizes a backward-looking education system and urges a forward-focused mindset.

Advertisement

The post ends with a stark observation: India’s wealthiest politicians and business leaders often educate and settle their children abroad. “Before you bash me, read what rich politicians and rich business people are doing,” it notes.

The post has resonated with many in India’s urban middle class, who face rising living costs, stagnant salaries, and increasing tax burdens. While political narratives project growth, daily economic realities like underemployment, poor public infrastructure, and low private investment present a more complex picture. Shrivastava’s advice is framed not as pessimism, but as realism: a push to build resilience amid uncertainty.

In a time of economic optimism mixed with structural concerns, the message serves as a reminder: long-term security requires more than slogans—it demands strategy.