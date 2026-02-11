'No quick fix to a portfolio': Radhika Gupta cautions investors chasing gold, silver, funds

Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta has cautioned retail investors against seeking quick investment fixes amid heightened market volatility, saying that decisions such as whether to buy silver or select a particular fund cannot be answered in isolation without understanding an individual’s financial context.

In a recent social media post, Gupta said she has been approached by a growing number of friends, family members and investors over the past few months, many of them asking for specific investment tips. Questions such as “I have ₹30,000 to invest—should I buy silver?” reflect the anxiety that has crept into portfolios as volatility remains high across asset classes and returns over the past year have been muted or even negative for some investors.

According to Gupta, the current market environment has intensified the search for simple answers and quick solutions. However, she believes this mindset is misplaced. “There is no quick fix to building a portfolio,” she said, adding that sound investment advice requires time, reflection and personal context, not instant recommendations around trending assets or popular funds.

She stressed that investors often rush into buying financial products without first understanding the basics of finance. Many, she said, want to purchase mutual funds or commodities before grasping core concepts such as risk, diversification and long-term compounding. Gupta has frequently compared this behaviour to “diving before learning how to breathe,” warning that a lack of foundational knowledge can lead to poor decision-making and unrealistic expectations. For those looking to build that foundation, she pointed to simple learning resources, including her book Mango Millionaire, as a starting point.

Gupta also emphasised the importance of documenting one’s financial reality before making investment choices. She encouraged investors to create a personal investment statement that clearly lays out income and expenses, existing investments and liabilities, financial goals and timelines, and an honest assessment of risk tolerance—particularly the ability to handle short-term losses. Such clarity, she said, forms the bedrock of disciplined, long-term investing and helps prevent emotionally driven decisions during periods of market stress.

Seeking professional guidance is another key pillar of her advice. Gupta urged investors to consult qualified personal finance professionals, such as mutual fund distributors or registered investment advisers, and to use their personal investment statements as the basis for these discussions. She also said there is merit in speaking to multiple professionals before settling on one, ensuring the advice received is aligned with an investor’s needs and comfort level.

At the same time, she cautioned against rushing into complex financial decisions. Investors, she said, do not need to immediately build direct equity portfolios, take tactical calls on silver or gold, or explore portfolio management services. “All of this can wait till you find your feet,” Gupta noted, adding that confidence and clarity should come before complexity.

Her message to investors who are yet to begin is simple: start. And for those who have already started and made mistakes, her advice is equally reassuring—relax. Mistakes, Gupta reminded investors, are a natural part of every financial journey. Even the global financial crisis of 2008 was triggered by highly intelligent professionals making serious errors. Market corrections, she said, are painful but powerful teachers, and learning from them matters far more than trying to be perfect.