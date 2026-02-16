Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
personal finance
investment
‘One of the most brutal phases…’: Finfluencer says many Indian investors have moved to gold, silver

‘One of the most brutal phases…’: Finfluencer says many Indian investors have moved to gold, silver

These investors have moved on to gold, and their investments have outperformed those of equity investors, said Akshat Shrivastava.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Feb 16, 2026 3:29 PM IST
‘One of the most brutal phases…’: Finfluencer says many Indian investors have moved to gold, silverMany Indian investors have moved to gold and silver, says financial influencer

Many Indian investors have quit equity investing – for a peaceful night’s sleep – but, of course, that does not bode well for Indian investing, said finfluencer and founder of Wisdom Hatch, Akshat Shrivastava. “The current phase in the Indian Equity market is turning out to be one of the most brutal phases,” he said.

Advertisement

Related Articles

These investors have moved on to gold, and their investments have outperformed those of equity investors, said Shrivastava. “Most importantly: they have done it while keeping their peace of mind in-tact. Like equity investors, they don't need to check everyday price movements. They work, make money, buy land/gold, sleep peacefully,” he said.

Shrivastava also offered a few points to help the ones who are sticking around:

  • He said markets will eventually turn around, and the losses would be recovered
  • Some may have sold slow growth firms at a loss. “This taught to book losses. Most people struggle to do this,” he said
  • This gave an exposure to equity market downturn, without which one can’t really invest for decades. “You are on your journey to becoming a seasoned investor,” he added
  • When things go right no one bothers about bad strategies, but when market goes slow, investors learn some hard lessons
  • Investors end up realising that everyone’s here to sell stories

“In the end, you are responsible for managing your own money. Your only defence to protect your money is to learn about money management. You spend 10 hours/day earning money. Spend at least 1 hr/day managing it,” he said. 

Advertisement

MARKETS HIT BY MONDAY BLUES

Indian stock markets opened the week on a subdued note, with the Nifty 50 edging up 0.08% to 25,493.3 and the BSE Sensex rising 0.07% to 82,685.68 as of 10:00 am. It, however, rebounded following gains in banking and financial stocks, along with a recovery in IT, metal, consumer and pharma shares.

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, stated, "The IT sell-off will continue to weigh on markets in the near term. He also noted, "Institutionals are likely to continue selling IT stocks and switch to sectors with good earnings growth visibility."

Union Budget 2026 | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her record 9th Union Budget on February 1. The Budget has brought relief for travellers, students, exporters and clean-energy sectors, while tightening the screws on tax non-compliance and speculative trading.
Track live Budget updates, breaking news, expert opinions and in-depth analysis only on BusinessToday.in
Published on: Feb 16, 2026 3:28 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today