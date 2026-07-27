Policybazaar launches dollar-denominated term insurance for NRIs via GIFT City

Over the last three decades, the Indian Rupee has depreciated by nearly 3% annually against the US Dollar. A ₹2 crore life insurance policy, which was worth nearly $550,000 in 1996 when the dollar stood at around ₹35, is worth approximately $200,000 today.

For NRIs managing dollar-denominated liabilities — such as overseas mortgages, foreign education, and family support — the rupee-denominated coverage often creates a major protection deficit.

The new product offering leverages India’s International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City to bridge this mismatch. Operating under a digital-first model, the platform enables eligible customers to navigate onboarding and medical underwriting remotely.

Commenting on the launch, Vivek Jain, Chief Business Officer, Life Insurance, Policybazaar, said: “GIFT City has created the foundation for a new generation of financial products for global Indians. Our role at Policybazaar is to ensure that these opportunities don't remain limited to the ecosystem, but reach customers in a simple and accessible manner. We see ourselves as the bridge between world-class financial solutions and the evolving needs of NRIs, helping them access products that are aligned with where they live, earn and plan their future.”

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As GIFT City expands its scope as a hub for cross-border financial services, Policybazaar plans to further streamline digital access to international-standard risk products for the global Indian diaspora.