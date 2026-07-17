PPF loan vs personal loan vs gold loan vs credit card EMI: Which borrowing option makes the most sense?

The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is widely known as a long-term investment that offers tax benefits and government-backed returns. What many investors may not know is that the scheme also allows account holders to borrow against their PPF balance under specified conditions. For those facing a temporary cash crunch, this can be an alternative to taking a personal loan, pledging gold or converting credit card spends into EMIs.

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Each borrowing option comes with its own eligibility conditions, interest rates and repayment terms. Here's how they compare.

PPF loan

A loan against a PPF account is available only during a specific period. Under the Public Provident Fund Scheme, account holders can avail of a loan from the third financial year after the year in which the account is opened until the end of the fifth financial year. The maximum loan amount is limited to 25% of the balance standing to the credit of the account at the end of the second financial year immediately preceding the year in which the loan is applied for.

The interest rate on a PPF loan is fixed at 1 percentage point above the prevailing PPF interest rate. With the current PPF interest rate at 7.1%, the applicable loan rate works out to 8.1% per annum. The principal generally has to be repaid within 36 months, failing which a higher rate of interest becomes applicable under the scheme.

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Personal loan

Unlike PPF loans, personal loans are unsecured and are available throughout the year, subject to lender approval. Banks and non-banking finance companies evaluate an applicant's income, employment profile, repayment capacity and credit score before sanctioning the loan.

Interest rates currently start from around 8.75%-9.99% per annum for eligible borrowers, although many customers may pay significantly higher rates depending on their credit profile, lender policies and loan tenure. Processing fees and other charges may also increase the overall borrowing cost.

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Gold loan

Gold loans are secured loans backed by gold jewellery. Interest rates generally range from 8.55% to 24% per annum, depending on the lender, loan scheme and loan-to-value ratio. Lenders typically allow borrowers to raise funds against 75%-90% of the value of pledged gold, making gold loans a popular option for those who own gold and need immediate liquidity.

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Credit card EMIs

Credit card EMIs and pre-approved loans against credit cards offer quick access to funds and generally carry interest rates between 9.99% and 24% per annum. However, borrowers should not confuse these with revolving credit card dues. If outstanding balances are not paid in full, annualised interest rates can exceed 40%, making revolving credit one of the most expensive forms of borrowing.

How the borrowing options compare

Loan Type PPF Loan Personal Loan Gold Loan Credit Card EMI/Loan Interest rate 8.1% currently (PPF rate + 1%) Starts from 8.75%-9.99%, depending on borrower profile 8.55%-24% Typically 9.99%-24% Collateral PPF account balance None Gold jewellery None Eligibility Available only from the 3rd to the 5th financial year after account opening Based on income and credit score Requires pledged gold Available to eligible cardholders Repayment Principal is generally repayable within 36 months Varies by lender Varies by lender Depends on EMI tenure



Which option should you choose?

A PPF loan can be an attractive option for eligible investors because it allows them to access funds without redeeming their long-term investment or pledging physical assets. However, it is available only during a limited period and the loan amount is capped.

READ THIS: India's gold loan rally faces its biggest test: What happens if gold prices correct?

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Personal loans may offer greater flexibility but depend on the borrower's creditworthiness. Gold loans can provide larger amounts for those willing to pledge jewellery, while credit card EMIs may be suitable for short-term needs but can become expensive if repayments are delayed. Before borrowing, it is advisable to compare not only interest rates but also processing charges, eligibility conditions, repayment terms and collateral requirements.