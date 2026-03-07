Property ownership top life goal for urban women, shows DBS Bank India Women & Finance 2026 report

Buying a home or property has emerged as the top financial goal for urban Indian women, reflecting a strong preference for tangible assets and long-term security, according to the DBS Bank India Women & Finance 2026 report released ahead of International Women’s Day. The study, conducted with research partner Deloitte, surveyed 1,342 women across India, including female entrepreneurs, high-net-worth (HNW) women and rural women earners, to understand how women manage money, make financial decisions and plan for the future.

The report found that 73% of female entrepreneurs and 64% of HNW women identify buying a home or property as their primary life goal, highlighting a strong affinity for asset creation and financial stability. In contrast, 73% of rural women earners said children’s education is their top priority, reflecting differences in financial responsibilities and income levels across segments.

The study also shows that women are increasingly taking control of financial decisions. Among those surveyed, 69% of female entrepreneurs said they are the primary decision-makers in financial matters, compared with 60% of rural women earners and 58% of HNW women. The share of women making independent financial decisions rises with age, indicating growing confidence and experience over time.

Confidence levels in managing money vary across groups. The report notes that 76% of rural women earners feel confident or very confident about financial decisions, the highest among the three cohorts, followed by 67% of HNW women and 58% of female entrepreneurs. Among those who do not make decisions independently, family remains the main source of guidance, with many women relying on spouses, parents or close relatives for financial advice.

Digital adoption is rising, but the pace differs sharply across segments. UPI usage stands at 84% among female entrepreneurs and 77% among HNW women, compared with 54% among rural women earners, even though smartphone ownership in rural areas is high. The gap is driven by concerns about online fraud, lack of familiarity with apps and inconsistent connectivity.

The report also highlights that urban women increasingly prefer banks with global reach. About 89% of female entrepreneurs and 84% of HNW women said a bank’s international presence influences their choice of banking partner, reflecting the growing importance of cross-border investing, business expansion and access to global financial products.

Beyond traditional banking, many women—especially entrepreneurs—expect broader support. Nearly half of the entrepreneurs surveyed said they value peer networks and mentorship, while others seek investor connections, government scheme support and business advisory services, showing demand for ecosystem-based financial services rather than just credit.

Career patterns also differ across groups. Female entrepreneurs report the highest incidence of career breaks, often for family or personal reasons, while HNW women tend to have more continuous career paths. When it comes to retirement, uncertainty remains common, particularly among rural women, where many lack formal savings plans and depend on bank deposits, pension schemes or informal assets.

Overall, the report suggests that as women take on greater financial responsibility across households, businesses and communities, their expectations from banks and financial institutions are also evolving—from basic access to money toward long-term security, flexibility and personalised support.