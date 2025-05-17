Quit the job, built a farm, and then what...: Here's a 37-year-old investor's low-risk money strategy

Walking away from a high-paying corporate role may offer emotional freedom, but it also means rethinking how money works without a monthly paycheck. A 37-year-old corporate worker quit his job in Bangalore and decided to build a farm in Himachal Pradesh.

For this professional, the goal was no longer aggressive wealth accumulation — it was about preserving capital and funding a slower, self-sustained life.

After quitting his job to build a farm in Himachal Pradesh, a 37-year-old ex-professional is now navigating the world of personal finance with a clear priority — capital safety, liquidity, and simplicity.

On a social media post, the investor wrote that though he has no EMIs, no dependents, and a fully owned home, with minimal financial needs, he is now worried about unpredictability around farm construction. Therefore, he wants to keep the liquidity of his funds.

Rather than chase market highs, he's prioritising stability through fixed deposits, sweep-in accounts, and short-term debt funds. The focus has shifted from returns to resilience—ensuring his Rs 78 lakh corpus stays intact, accessible, and inflation-protected.

He further shared that so far, Rs 20 lakh has been locked into a fixed deposit at 7.25%, while Rs 40 lakh is sitting idle in a savings account.

“I don’t trust the markets and I don’t have many expenses,” he said, ruling out risky investments and even real estate. With the remaining amount already passed on to family, the focus is now on smarter parking options—not chasing high returns, but avoiding stagnation.

Akhil Rathi, Senior Vice President at 1 Finance, recommended a few simple but effective routes. "You’re in a transition phase where stability and liquidity matter more than aggressive returns. Sweep-in fixed deposits could be a smart first move—they allow idle savings to earn FD-like interest while keeping funds accessible," he explained.

Another option is FD laddering—distributing funds across short tenures like 3, 6, and 12 months to maintain liquidity while capturing better rates. For those willing to consider slightly higher-yielding, tax-efficient options, Rathi suggests short-term debt mutual funds. These come with low volatility and potential post-tax benefits over regular savings accounts.

If, over time, there’s clarity on surplus funds—say Rs 10–15 lakh that won’t be needed for the farm build—Rathi recommends using a Systematic Transfer Plan (STP) from a liquid fund to slowly move money into index or flexi-cap mutual funds. “This way, you’re not timing the market, but gradually entering it without stress,” he notes.

Ultimately, the goal is to match investments with the current lifestyle—low expenses, no active income, and minimal intervention. With a mix of fixed deposits, liquid or short-duration debt funds, and potentially phased equity exposure, even the most risk-averse investor can keep their money quietly productive.