RBI fixes SGB premature redemption: Investors can get 211% return from SGB 2017-18 Series III

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a pre-mature redemption price of Rs 9,221 per unit for the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2017-18 Series III, due for early redemption on April 16, 2025. For investors who bought these bonds at the issue price of Rs 2,964 per gram, this marks an absolute return of 211.1% over eight years, excluding the semi-annual interest payouts.

The RBI said in a circular dated April 15, 2025: “The next due date of premature redemption of the Series III of SGB 2017-18 tranche shall be April 16, 2025. Further, the redemption price of SGB shall be based on the simple average of closing gold price of 999 purity of previous three business days from the date of redemption, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA). Accordingly, the redemption price for premature redemption due on April 16, 2025, shall be Rs 9221 per unit of SGB based on the simple average of closing gold price for the three business days i.e., April 09, April 11, and April 15, 2025.”

The RBI further added: Premature redemption under Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme - Redemption Price for premature redemption due on April 16, 2025 (Series III of SGB 2017-18) In terms of GOI Notification F. No.4(25)-W&M/2017 dated October 06, 2017 (SGB 2017-18 Series III-Issue date October 16, 2017) on Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme, premature redemption of Gold Bond may be permitted after fifth year from the date of issue of such Gold Bond on the date on which interest is payable.”

Redemption decision: Exit now or wait for maturity?

While the bonds have a fixed 8-year maturity (final window due in October 2025), the premature redemption window opens from the 5th year onward, twice a year, aligned with the interest payout dates. Investors now face a strategic choice: redeem at Rs 9,221 on April 16 or wait six more months for the maturity window and a potentially different gold price.

Since the RBI pegs the redemption price to the average gold price (999 purity) over the previous three business days, future payouts will depend on gold market trends closer to the final redemption date. For those needing liquidity or looking to lock in strong gains, this window offers an attractive exit.

Key investment highlights

Metric Value Issue Price (2017) Rs 2,964 Pre-mature Redemption Price (Apr 2025) Rs 9,221 Absolute Gain per Unit Rs 6,257 Total Return (%) 211.1% Interest Payout 2.5% p.a. (paid semi-annually) Tax on Redemption No capital gains tax for individuals (if redeemed via RBI window)

Tax implications: Redemption vs secondary sale

> Capital gains tax exemption applies only to individual investors redeeming through the RBI’s official window.

> Companies, HUFs, and other entities are not eligible for this exemption.

> Selling SGBs on the stock exchange, even by individuals, attracts capital gains tax—the tax benefit is forfeited.

What can you do as an investor?

If you're an individual investor sitting on the 2017-18 Series III SGBs, you're already seeing over 3x returns, plus interest income. With the April 16 redemption price set at Rs 9,221, this is a lucrative moment to cash out, especially if you're looking to reallocate funds or reduce exposure to gold.

However, if you believe gold prices will rise further by October 2025, holding till final maturity could squeeze out more value. Either way, this is a decision-making window worth evaluating carefully, based on your portfolio goals and market outlook.