RBI keeps Repo Rate unchanged. Should investors choose FDs or small savings schemes?

How returns compare

Government-backed small savings schemes continue to offer attractive returns across different investment horizons. The Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) and Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) currently offer the highest interest rate of 8.2%, followed by the National Savings Certificate (NSC) at 7.7%, the 5-year Post Office Time Deposit (POTD) at 7.5%, the Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) at 7.4%, and the Public Provident Fund (PPF) at 7.1%.

Bank fixed deposits, however, remain highly competitive, particularly among private and small finance banks. Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank currently offer the highest FD rate of 8.10%, while Jana Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank and Shivalik Small Finance Bank offer up to 8.00% on select tenures. Among private sector lenders, DCB Bank offers up to 7.50%, Bandhan Bank up to 7.45%, AU Small Finance Bank up to 7.40%, SBM Bank up to 7.30%, and YES Bank up to 7.25%. Public sector banks generally offer relatively lower rates, with Bank of India offering up to 6.85% and Central Bank of India up to 6.70%.

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Investment Option Current Interest Rate Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) 8.2% Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) 8.2% Suryoday Small Finance Bank FD 8.10% Utkarsh Small Finance Bank FD 8.10% Jana/Equitas/Shivalik SFB FD 8.00% National Savings Certificate (NSC) 7.7% DCB Bank FD 7.50% 5-Year Post Office Time Deposit 7.5% Bandhan Bank FD 7.45% Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) 7.4% AU Small Finance Bank FD 7.40% Public Provident Fund (PPF) 7.1%

Safety matters

One of the biggest advantages of small savings schemes is the sovereign guarantee.

Post Office Time Deposits and other small savings schemes are fully backed by the Government of India, making them among the safest fixed-income products available.

Bank FDs are also considered relatively safe, but deposits are insured only up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC). Deposits beyond this limit remain exposed to the financial health of the bank.

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For retirees and conservative investors prioritising capital protection, government-backed schemes may therefore offer greater peace of mind.

Tax benefits and liquidity

Tax treatment also differs across products.

The 5-year Post Office Time Deposit qualifies for deduction under Section 80C of the Income-tax Act. The same tax benefit is available on 5-year tax-saving bank FDs. The PPF also enjoys tax benefits and remains one of the most tax-efficient long-term savings options.

Liquidity, however, tends to favour bank FDs. Most banks permit premature withdrawals, although a penalty on interest may apply. In contrast, Post Office Time Deposits generally allow premature withdrawal only after six months, with reduced interest payable in such cases. Long-term schemes such as PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi also come with lock-in conditions and limited withdrawal flexibility.

Which option suits whom?

Financial planners say the choice should be guided by investment objectives rather than headline interest rates.

Investors seeking flexible tenures, easier liquidity and competitive returns may find bank FDs more suitable. Those looking for the highest level of safety, predictable income and tax-saving opportunities may prefer government-backed small savings schemes such as SCSS, NSC, PPF or Post Office Time Deposits.

With the RBI maintaining interest rates and the fixed-income environment remaining attractive, both bank deposits and small savings schemes continue to play an important role in the portfolios of conservative investors. Rather than viewing them as competing products, financial planners often recommend using them together to balance safety, liquidity and returns.