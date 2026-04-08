RBI MPC April meet: Your home loan EMIs may not fall before Diwali — what it means for you

RBI MPC meet: Home loan borrowers tracking the Reserve Bank of India’s April monetary policy may need to reset expectations. Even if the central bank signals a softer rate outlook, EMIs are unlikely to decline immediately—and may not ease before the festive season.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which began its first review of FY27 on April 6, is widely expected to keep the repo rate unchanged, prioritising inflation control and financial stability. For borrowers, however, the bigger story lies in the delayed transmission of rate changes.

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Since most home loans are linked to external benchmarks like the repo rate, policy moves typically influence lending rates. But in practice, this transmission takes time, meaning a pause—or even a future rate cut—does not automatically translate into lower EMIs.

Why EMIs may not fall soon

A status quo in rates keeps borrowing costs elevated in the near term. Even if the RBI signals future easing, banks typically take one to three months to pass on the benefits, pushing any potential EMI relief further out.

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Vijay Raundal, Managing Director, Teerth Realties, said: “The RBI MPC decision from today operates as a central factor which influences home loan applicants. The next EMI increase will occur through your lender's internal MCLR reset instead of the repo rate because inflation prints will remain persistent until Q3 FY25. Most home loans use the repo rate as their base rate according to insider information, but banks need 1 to 3 months to deliver benefits to customers. The MPC announcement about future rate cuts will not affect your EMI payments until after Diwali.”

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He added that borrowers are increasingly turning proactive. “Borrowers who understand the process now choose to pay off their principal balance or select shorter loan terms,” Raundal said.

ALSO READ: How much home loan EMI you are saving now since RBI's last rate cut

Tighter lending, slower approvals

Beyond EMIs, a steady rate environment could also tighten lending conditions. Banks may become more selective as regulatory pressures and risk considerations rise.

Sudhir A Patel, Director at Shyam Group, said the MPC is unlikely to deliver any dramatic moves. “The RBI Monetary Policy Committee will not announce any fireworks. The decision to maintain the repo rate will keep borrowing conditions tight, even if EMIs don’t rise immediately,” he said.

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He added that higher risk weights and liquidity requirements could impact borrowers indirectly. “Lenders will become more selective, with stricter credit requirements and lower loan-to-value ratios. While EMIs may not increase today, approvals could take longer and borrowers may need to bring in higher down payments,” Patel noted.

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Costs stay high, but stability remains

For existing borrowers, especially those on floating-rate loans, EMIs are expected to remain unchanged in the near term. Unlike earlier cycles where rate cuts quickly reduced instalments, the current phase offers stability—but limited relief.

Anurag Goel, Director at Goel Ganga Developments, said stable rates could still support the housing market. “Home loan costs will remain stable if the repo rate is unchanged, providing consistency for borrowers. The absence of rate hikes can help sustain demand, particularly in affordable housing,” he said.

At the same time, he emphasised the importance of reviewing loan structures. “This is a good time for borrowers to reassess their loans and consider refinancing options to prepare for future policy changes,” Goel added.

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The homebuyers' takeaway

Even if the RBI signals a shift in policy, the benefits for borrowers will take time to materialise. With transmission lags, inflation concerns and tighter lending norms, EMIs may not come down before Diwali.

For borrowers, the message is clear: don’t wait for immediate relief—focus instead on managing your loan actively to optimise long-term costs.

RBI repo rate

The RBI repo rate has seen a gradual easing trend over the past year. It was reduced from 6.25% on February 7, 2025, by 25 basis points to 6.00% on April 9, 2025, followed by a sharper 50 basis point cut to 5.50% on June 6, 2025. The rate remained unchanged in August 2025, before being further lowered to 5.25% on December 5, 2025. As of February 6, 2026, the repo rate has been maintained at 5.25%, indicating a pause after a series of rate cuts.