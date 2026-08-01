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RBI's new FD rules from October 1: What fixed deposit investors need to know

RBI's new FD rules from October 1: What fixed deposit investors need to know

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised the rules governing bank deposit interest rates, with the new framework set to take effect from October 1, 2026. The changes aim to bring greater transparency in fixed deposit pricing, ensure uniform interest rates across bank branches and provide banks more flexibility in pricing bulk deposits.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 1, 2026 2:57 PM IST
RBI's new FD rules from October 1: What fixed deposit investors need to knowFor retail customers, the changes proposed by RBI are expected to make FD investments more transparent and predictable.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised the rules governing interest rates on bank deposits, introducing changes that will affect how banks price and disclose fixed deposit (FD) rates from October 1, 2026. The new framework aims to improve transparency for depositors while giving banks greater flexibility in pricing bulk deposits.

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The revised norms, notified under the Reserve Bank of India (Commercial Banks – Interest Rate on Deposits) Second Amendment Directions, 2026, will apply to commercial banks, small finance banks, regional rural banks, payment banks, local area banks and urban cooperative banks.

Uniform FD rates across bank branches

One of the biggest changes is that banks will no longer be allowed to offer different interest rates on similar deposits accepted on the same day merely because they were opened at different branches.

According to the RBI, interest rates offered on deposits, including bulk deposits, must remain uniform across all branches for deposits of the same amount accepted on the same date. This is intended to ensure that customers are treated equally regardless of where they open their fixed deposit.

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For retail depositors, the change means greater consistency and easier comparison of FD rates across a bank's branch network.

MUST READ: ICICI Bank vs Bandhan Bank: Compare FD interest rates before investing your money

Banks must disclose rates in advance

The RBI has also tightened disclosure requirements to improve transparency.

Banks will now have to publish their deposit interest rate schedule on their websites before offering those rates to customers. The central bank has clarified that deposit rates, including those applicable to bulk deposits, must strictly follow the schedule disclosed in advance.

For bulk deposits, banks will be required to upload applicable interest rates on their websites at 10:00 am on every business day, with a maximum grace period until 10:10 am.

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The move is expected to make it easier for depositors to compare interest rates and understand the returns available before investing.

ALSO READ: Canara Bank vs Union Bank FD rates 2026: Which PSU bank offers higher returns for your fixed deposit?

Greater flexibility for bulk deposits

While the RBI has tightened rules for retail deposits, it has simultaneously given banks greater flexibility in pricing bulk deposits.

Banks will now be permitted to offer differential interest rates on bulk deposits by considering the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) framework, particularly the different run-off rates applicable to deposits and unsecured wholesale funding.

The revised framework also extends this flexibility to rupee-denominated deposits of non-residents, allowing banks to factor LCR-related requirements while determining bulk deposit rates.

Why has RBI changed the rules?

The revised directions follow a draft framework released by the RBI on June 5, 2026, which invited comments from banks, industry participants and the public. After reviewing stakeholder feedback, the central bank incorporated several changes before issuing the final directions.

According to the RBI, the objective is to provide banks with greater operational flexibility in pricing bulk deposits while ensuring greater transparency and uniformity in the disclosure of deposit interest rates.

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ALSO READ: Bandhan Bank vs Bank of Baroda FD rates: Compare interest rates across 1-, 2-, 3- and 5-year tenures

What does this mean for FD investors?

For retail customers, the changes are expected to make FD investments more transparent and predictable. Customers opening similar deposits at different branches of the same bank on the same day should receive identical interest rates, reducing the possibility of inconsistent pricing.

Currently, scheduled banks offer FD interest rates ranging from 2.50% to 8.10% per annum for regular depositors across tenures of seven days to 10 years. Small finance banks continue to offer the highest returns, while several private sector lenders such as Bandhan Bank, DCB Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank, RBL Bank, Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank also provide competitive rates.

Top banks offering the highest FD rates

Bank Highest FD Rate
Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.10%
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 8.10%
Jana Small Finance Bank 8.00%
Equitas Small Finance Bank 8.00%
Shivalik Small Finance Bank 8.00%
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 7.80%
DCB Bank 7.50%
Bandhan Bank 7.45%

While the RBI's revised rules do not directly alter FD interest rates, they are expected to make deposit pricing more transparent and consistent, enabling investors to compare offerings more effectively before locking in their savings.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 1, 2026 2:57 PM IST
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