RBI's new FD rules from October 1: What fixed deposit investors need to know

Uniform FD rates across bank branches

One of the biggest changes is that banks will no longer be allowed to offer different interest rates on similar deposits accepted on the same day merely because they were opened at different branches.

According to the RBI, interest rates offered on deposits, including bulk deposits, must remain uniform across all branches for deposits of the same amount accepted on the same date. This is intended to ensure that customers are treated equally regardless of where they open their fixed deposit.

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For retail depositors, the change means greater consistency and easier comparison of FD rates across a bank's branch network.

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Banks must disclose rates in advance

The RBI has also tightened disclosure requirements to improve transparency.

Banks will now have to publish their deposit interest rate schedule on their websites before offering those rates to customers. The central bank has clarified that deposit rates, including those applicable to bulk deposits, must strictly follow the schedule disclosed in advance.

For bulk deposits, banks will be required to upload applicable interest rates on their websites at 10:00 am on every business day, with a maximum grace period until 10:10 am.

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The move is expected to make it easier for depositors to compare interest rates and understand the returns available before investing.

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Greater flexibility for bulk deposits

While the RBI has tightened rules for retail deposits, it has simultaneously given banks greater flexibility in pricing bulk deposits.

Banks will now be permitted to offer differential interest rates on bulk deposits by considering the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) framework, particularly the different run-off rates applicable to deposits and unsecured wholesale funding.

The revised framework also extends this flexibility to rupee-denominated deposits of non-residents, allowing banks to factor LCR-related requirements while determining bulk deposit rates.

Why has RBI changed the rules?

The revised directions follow a draft framework released by the RBI on June 5, 2026, which invited comments from banks, industry participants and the public. After reviewing stakeholder feedback, the central bank incorporated several changes before issuing the final directions.

According to the RBI, the objective is to provide banks with greater operational flexibility in pricing bulk deposits while ensuring greater transparency and uniformity in the disclosure of deposit interest rates.

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What does this mean for FD investors?

For retail customers, the changes are expected to make FD investments more transparent and predictable. Customers opening similar deposits at different branches of the same bank on the same day should receive identical interest rates, reducing the possibility of inconsistent pricing.

Currently, scheduled banks offer FD interest rates ranging from 2.50% to 8.10% per annum for regular depositors across tenures of seven days to 10 years. Small finance banks continue to offer the highest returns, while several private sector lenders such as Bandhan Bank, DCB Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank, RBL Bank, Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank also provide competitive rates.

Top banks offering the highest FD rates

Bank Highest FD Rate Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.10% Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 8.10% Jana Small Finance Bank 8.00% Equitas Small Finance Bank 8.00% Shivalik Small Finance Bank 8.00% Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 7.80% DCB Bank 7.50% Bandhan Bank 7.45%

While the RBI's revised rules do not directly alter FD interest rates, they are expected to make deposit pricing more transparent and consistent, enabling investors to compare offerings more effectively before locking in their savings.