I’ve traditionally invested 100% in equities for long-term growth, but recent market volatility and inflation concerns have made me rethink. Based on your data, would allocating 15–20% to gold reduce my portfolio risk without sacrificing too much return? Also, is it better to hold gold through ETFs like GLD or consider Sovereign Gold Bonds, given their tax-free maturity benefit in India?

Advice by Rishabh Nahar, Partner and Fund Manager, Qode Advisors PMS

In the realm of modern investment management, two assets perpetually vie for portfolio prominence: equities, celebrated for their long-term compounding power, and gold, revered as the quintessential crisis hedge. Striking an optimal balance between the two is less about artful guesswork and more about disciplined, evidence-based allocation. Drawing on five decades of empirical data, entirely from U.S. markets, and referring to a seminal industry study, this essay outlines why a judicious blend of gold and equities can enhance risk-adjusted returns, reduce drawdowns, and equip investors to navigate the full spectrum of economic environments.

Since 1973, US equities have delivered an annualised return of roughly 10.7%, while gold has returned around 7% per annum. At first glance, equities dominate on the growth front. Yet gold’s true value lies in its uncorrelated behaviour, over long horizons, gold’s correlation to both stocks and bonds has hovered near zero, and turned meaningfully negative during crises such as the Global Financial Crisis of 2008-09. This low correlation means that, in equity bear markets or periods of systemic stress, gold often rallies precisely when stocks plunge, providing a stabilising ballast to total portfolio returns.

A comprehensive regime analysis, drawn exclusively from US data, reveals gold’s asymmetric strength. When real Treasury yields dip below zero, investors historically demand “real-return insurance,” driving gold to annualised gains exceeding 30%, while traditional safe havens and equities underperform. In stagflationary environments, characterised by slowing growth amid rising prices, gold has outpaced both bonds and equities by double-digit margins. Even in high-volatility regimes, for example, the COVID-19 market shock, gold has outperformed most asset classes, underscoring its role as a “first responder” against tail risks.

Mean-variance optimisations and efficient frontier studies, referencing the same foundational study, consistently point to a modest but meaningful allocation to gold, typically between 10% and 20%, to maximise risk-adjusted returns.

Balanced portfolio backtest

A landmark balanced-portfolio backtest, 60 % equities, 40% bonds, augmented with 17% gold, reducing bond weight accordingly, delivered the same compound return as the traditional mix but with materially lower volatility and a higher Sharpe ratio. Even allocations up to 34 % gold outperformed the classic balanced portfolio on a risk-reward basis. These findings challenge the conventional “5 % rule-of-thumb” and suggest that higher gold weightings may be justified, particularly for investors prioritising drawdown control.

Implementing a gold-equity blend requires attention to instrument choice, cost management, and disciplined rebalancing. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking physical bullion, such as GLD and IAU, provide liquid, low-cost access, while futures or forward contracts may serve as tactical exposures. Investors must factor in expense ratios, bid-ask spreads, and potential tax differentials, especially since bullion may attract higher capital-gains rates. Equally critical is rebalancing, periodic, for example, quarterly, realignments back to target weights capture contrarian buy-low, sell-high opportunities, reinforcing structural discipline, and mitigating drift-driven risk concentration.

While static allocations offer a robust starting point, dynamic strategies can refine outcomes further. Policy-driven signals, such as the transition of US real rates into negative territory, can trigger tactical increases in gold weight. Trend-filter approaches, where gold exposure rises when real yields fall below zero or equity volatility spikes, have empirically enhanced Sharpe ratios by up to 15 % and cut maximum drawdowns. Such overlays, when applied judiciously, allow portfolios to adapt to evolving macro regimes without abandoning the core strategic allocation.

No asset class offers perfection. Equities fuel long-term compounding but suffer deep cyclical drawdowns; gold preserves capital in crises but lags in sustained bull markets. The solution is not to choose one over the other but to harness their complementary attributes. By allocating 10% to 20% to gold, investors can preserve upside potential, driven by the 80% to 90% equity component, while significantly damping volatility and protecting against severe market dislocations. This balanced approach reflects rigorous research; it is not a subjective “hedge” but a quantitatively justified portfolio construct.

In an era defined by rapid monetary shifts, geopolitical tensions, and episodic market shocks, portfolio resilience is paramount. The historical record, based on US market data and underpinned by our referenced study, demonstrates that gold and equities, when thoughtfully combined, form a symbiotic pairing; equities power growth in favourable regimes, while gold cushions against stress and inflationary surprises. For investors seeking a research-driven framework, the prescription is clear: embrace a strategic gold allocation in the low teens, rebalance with discipline, and consider tactical enhancements via regime-based signals. By anchoring portfolios in these principles, one can navigate uncertainty with confidence, capturing compounding growth while safeguarding wealth through every economic cycle.

(Views expressed by the expert are his/her own. E-mail us your investment queries at askmoneytoday@intoday.com. We will get your queries answered by our panel of experts.)