Rs 5,000 SIP vs PPF/FD: Expert explains which investment wins over 10 years; check the difference

If you’re wondering where to invest in mutual fund SIPs or a Public Provident Fund (PPF), then you’re not alone. Both are popular choices in India: PPF offers guaranteed returns backed by the government, while SIPs provide market-linked growth potential. PPF currently offers an interest rate of 7.1% per annum, compounded yearly, with a 15-year lock-in and an annual contribution cap of Rs 1.5 lakh. In contrast, mutual fund SIPs, particularly equity funds, carry higher risks but also offer significantly higher returns over the long term.

Gajendra Kothari, MD & CEO of Etica Wealth, explained in a recent YouTube podcast, “PPF is a guaranteed investment, and many swear by it. But over the last decade, I’ve earned about 18% through SIPs, even with market ups and downs, including the COVID-19 crash in 2020. The power of compounding in SIPs is unmatched for long-term wealth creation.”

Kothari shared a simple example: starting with a Rs 5,000 monthly SIP in 2010 in a small-cap fund, each installment today has multiplied 11–12 times. “The first Rs 5,000 installment is now worth nearly Rs 60,000. If we continue for another 15 years at the same rate, it could grow to Rs 7.2 lakh per installment. That’s the magic of long-term compounding,” he said.

Unlike PPF, where returns are steady but moderate, SIPs allow investors to automate contributions and stay invested through market cycles. “Automation is key,” Kothari noted. “It removes the emotional aspect of investing. I’ve never had to time the market, and this discipline has been central to my wealth accumulation.”

Under PPF, returns are guaranteed and modest, falling within the tax-free bracket as both interest and maturity amounts are fully tax-exempt under the Exempt-Exempt-Exempt (EEE) regime.

For young investors, Kothari emphasizes starting with active income while securing insurance. “A 26–27-year-old should first get term and health insurance, then invest around Rs 50,000 per month. I recommend Rs 10,000 in liquid funds for emergencies and the rest in SIPs for long-term growth.”

He added that diversification is critical. “While concentration can create wealth, preserving it requires spreading investments across multiple mutual funds. For me, all my wealth today is in mutual funds; I’ve avoided FDs, PPF, crypto, and even direct stocks.”

The takeaway is clear: PPF offers safety and guaranteed returns, but SIPs, when approached with discipline and patience, have the potential to deliver far superior long-term wealth. For young investors, starting early and letting compounding work its magic can turn modest monthly investments into substantial financial freedom.

As Kothari puts it, “SIPs are one of the best financial inventions of our century. Start early, automate, diversify, and focus on long-term goals—this is how you can truly make money work for you.”