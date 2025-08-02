Business Today
News
personal finance
investment
Rs 75L in life goals, Rs 2.4L monthly savings: How can I fund my wedding, home, travel?

With a wedding, home, travel, and car expenses looming within 12–30 months, this high-income saver is under pressure to stay on track. Here’s how to manage short-term financial goals with low-risk, high-liquidity investments—without falling short.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 2, 2025 2:30 PM IST
Rs 75L in life goals, Rs 2.4L monthly savings: How can I fund my wedding, home, travel?Saving Rs 2.4L/month can help you meet Rs 75L in life goals over 30 months — if planned with low-risk, high-liquidity instruments and disciplined execution.

I have ~Rs 75L in big-ticket expenses coming up over the next 12–30 months: Rs 25L for a wedding (in 12 months), Rs 5L travel, Rs 40L home down payment, and Rs 5L car down payment. I currently have Rs 5L saved and can realistically save Rs 2.4L/month from my Rs 3.15L income (Rs 75K expenses).

Over 30 months, that gives me Rs 72L close, but tight. The timeline and priorities (especially the wedding) add pressure. How can I reduce the risk of falling short? Where should I park this money, low-risk, liquid, and return-optimised for such staggered, non-negotiable goals? Looking for suggestions on strategy, instruments, and realistic adjustments.

Advice by Akhil Rathi, Head – Financial Advisory at 1 Finance

You’re entering a phase with multiple important life goals, and it’s natural to feel stretched. The key is to prioritize considering the wedding and home down payment as fixed, while travel and car goals can be adjusted if needed to reduce financial pressure.

If travel or car expenses are non-negotiable, you can reduce the home down payment and increase the loan amount. However, this adds to your long-term liabilities, so assess your asset-to-liability ratio before deciding. A balanced ratio ensures your financial health isn’t compromised in the future.

Since your timelines are short, avoid equity and stick strictly to debt instruments like fixed deposits, recurring deposits, liquid funds, and dynamic funds. These offer safety, moderate returns, and liquidity.

Stay disciplined with monthly savings, remain flexible with soft goals, and review your progress every few months. With the right adjustments, you’ll be able to meet your goals without overburdening yourself.

Investment Plan for Rs 75L in Big-Ticket Expenses (12–30 Months)

 
Goal Amount (₹) Timeline Priority Suggested Instruments Monthly Allocation (₹) Notes
Wedding 25,00,000 12 months Non-negotiable Liquid Mutual Funds, Fixed Deposits 1,70,000 Use liquid funds for flexibility + short FDs for safety
Travel 5,00,000 18 months Semi-flexible Ultra Short-Term Debt Funds 20,000 Can be postponed or scaled down if needed
Home Down Payment 40,00,000 30 months Non-negotiable Recurring Deposit, Dynamic Bond Funds, FDs 1,00,000 Ladder FDs to match staggered payments
Car Down Payment 5,00,000 24 months Adjustable Liquid Funds, Short-Term FDs 10,000 Can be delayed or downsized based on affordability
Emergency Reserve 5,00,000 3–6 months Must-have Liquid Funds, Sweep-in FDs 40,000 (until goal met) Acts as a cushion in case of shortfall or emergencies
Total ₹80,00,000   ₹2,40,000/month

 

Published on: Aug 2, 2025 2:30 PM IST
