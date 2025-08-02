Rs 75L in life goals, Rs 2.4L monthly savings: How can I fund my wedding, home, travel?

I have ~Rs 75L in big-ticket expenses coming up over the next 12–30 months: Rs 25L for a wedding (in 12 months), Rs 5L travel, Rs 40L home down payment, and Rs 5L car down payment. I currently have Rs 5L saved and can realistically save Rs 2.4L/month from my Rs 3.15L income (Rs 75K expenses).

Over 30 months, that gives me Rs 72L close, but tight. The timeline and priorities (especially the wedding) add pressure. How can I reduce the risk of falling short? Where should I park this money, low-risk, liquid, and return-optimised for such staggered, non-negotiable goals? Looking for suggestions on strategy, instruments, and realistic adjustments.

Advice by Akhil Rathi, Head – Financial Advisory at 1 Finance

You’re entering a phase with multiple important life goals, and it’s natural to feel stretched. The key is to prioritize considering the wedding and home down payment as fixed, while travel and car goals can be adjusted if needed to reduce financial pressure.

If travel or car expenses are non-negotiable, you can reduce the home down payment and increase the loan amount. However, this adds to your long-term liabilities, so assess your asset-to-liability ratio before deciding. A balanced ratio ensures your financial health isn’t compromised in the future.

Since your timelines are short, avoid equity and stick strictly to debt instruments like fixed deposits, recurring deposits, liquid funds, and dynamic funds. These offer safety, moderate returns, and liquidity.

Stay disciplined with monthly savings, remain flexible with soft goals, and review your progress every few months. With the right adjustments, you’ll be able to meet your goals without overburdening yourself.

Investment Plan for Rs 75L in Big-Ticket Expenses (12–30 Months)