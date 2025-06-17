‘₹10 lakh rent, ₹4.8 crore price’: Advisor uses flat math to expose stock market traps

Would you pay ₹4.80 crore for a flat that earns just ₹10 lakh in annual rent? That’s the provocative analogy Sujith SS, founder of financial advisory firm Moneydhan, uses to question sky-high stock valuations in a LinkedIn post.

Sujith breaks down the danger of ignoring valuations. Using a real estate analogy, he challenges readers to rethink the logic of paying steep premiums for stocks with shaky growth.

“Give me ₹4.80 crore for a ₹10 lakh rental flat,” Sujith writes. “Would you agree? Not at all.” That’s a Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio of 48—meaning it would take 48 years to recover your money, assuming income stays flat.

Most smart buyers wouldn’t go near it. “They’d cap it around ₹2 crore,” he adds, pointing to a more rational P/E of 20, where future rent hikes make the math work.

Then comes the twist.

A company trades at ₹480 per share, earning just ₹10 annually. Same P/E: 48. “Would you wait 48 years to get your money back?” Sujith asks. “Only way to justify this premium is if earnings double in 3-4 years.”

That's the crux: expectations vs. reality.

y. High P/E ratios imply faith in future earnings—but what if that ₹10 lakh rent never becomes ₹20 lakh? What if the stock’s growth never materializes?

“Valuations matter,” Sujith warns. “Whether it’s a flat, a business, or a stock.”

In a market where sentiment often outpaces substance, his message hits hard: hype doesn’t replace hard numbers. And if you wouldn’t overpay for rent, why do it with shares?