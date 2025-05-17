'₹25 LPA in India = ₹75 LPA in the US': Fintech professional busts the biggest salary myth

If you’re earning ₹25 LPA in India, it might feel modest by US salary standards. But fintech professional Shivani Gera points out a crucial perspective shift—thanks to Purchasing Power Parity (PPP), ₹25 LPA in India equates to earning ₹70-75 LPA in the US when you factor in actual living costs.

Advertisement

Related Articles

It’s not just about how much you earn; it’s about what that income allows you to afford. In India, everyday expenses like rent, dining out, domestic help, healthcare, and even internet access cost a fraction of what they do in the United States.



For instance, a 1BHK apartment in an Indian metro might cost ₹45,000–55,000 per month, while the same in the US would be closer to ₹1.5–2 lakh. Hiring full-time domestic help, a routine convenience for many in India, could cost ₹12,000 monthly, compared to over ₹2.2 lakh in the US.

Basic expenses tell the same story. A dinner for two in India might be ₹500, while in the US it would be ₹2,000. Monthly internet costs hover around ₹700 in India, but soar to ₹6,000 in the US. Even a simple doctor’s visit, which might cost ₹1,200 in India, jumps to nearly ₹10,000 in the US.

Advertisement

The broader numbers are telling—the overall cost of living in the US is estimated to be 263% higher than in India. Categories like rent, groceries, services, education, and healthcare show differences ranging from 3 to 20 times. This massive disparity means that while a dollar salary might seem impressive on paper, it often translates into tighter budgets and fewer lifestyle comforts.

For many Indian professionals, a ₹25 LPA salary in India affords a quality of life that would require a much higher income in the US. Good housing, dining out, domestic help, and access to services come at a significantly lower personal cost, enabling a more comfortable and balanced life.

So the next time someone boasts of a higher dollar salary, it’s worth asking—after expenses, what does their actual lifestyle look like?