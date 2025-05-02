Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
personal finance
investment
'₹6 lakh crore runs on...': Nithin Kamath’s secret sauce is brewing in Bengaluru's JP Nagar

'₹6 lakh crore runs on...': Nithin Kamath’s secret sauce is brewing in Bengaluru's JP Nagar

Zerodha has also open-sourced several of its in-house technologies—tools that are now used by universities, enterprises, and even governments around the world.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 2, 2025 2:37 PM IST
'₹6 lakh crore runs on...': Nithin Kamath’s secret sauce is brewing in Bengaluru's JP NagarThe company also supports India’s broader open-source ecosystem through FOSS United Foundation, while its Rainmatter initiative incubates startups that often build on open technologies.

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath recently reminded followers that India’s most trusted retail broking firm — with nearly ₹6 lakh crore in assets and 15% of daily retail trading volumes — is built entirely on Free and Open-Source Software (FOSS). 

And not just built on it — Zerodha is one of the biggest supporters of open-source ecosystems globally, both in terms of code and capital.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In a post on X, Kamath revealed that Zerodha’s entire tech stack runs on open-source infrastructure. The company hasn’t just passively used FOSS—it has actively contributed to it over the years. This includes contributions of money, time, and code to global projects, along with a recently launched $1 million annual fund to support critical FOSS work worldwide.

But the commitment doesn’t end there. Zerodha has also open-sourced several of its in-house technologies—tools that are now used by universities, enterprises, and even governments around the world.

All this activity traces back to one address: 4th Cross, JP Nagar, Bengaluru. This is where Zerodha’s HQ is located, and according to Kamath, it’s not just the nerve centre of India’s largest brokerage—it’s also a “hotbed of FOSS activity.”

Advertisement

Led by Kailash Nadh, Zerodha’s CTO and a well-known FOSS advocate, the company has proven that open-source software can power enterprise-grade innovation at scale.

The company also supports India’s broader open-source ecosystem through FOSS United Foundation, while its Rainmatter initiative incubates startups that often build on open technologies. This dual impact—on finance and FOSS—is what makes this address truly unique.

Published on: May 2, 2025 2:37 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today