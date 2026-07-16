SBI Funds Management IPO by the numbers: 25 facts every investor should know before the issue closes

The ₹9,795-crore initial public offering (IPO) of SBI Funds Management, India's largest asset management company (AMC), closes on July 16 (Thursday). The issue, priced at ₹545-574 per share, values the company at about ₹1.17 lakh crore, or around 38 times its FY26 earnings. Backed by State Bank of India and France's Amundi, the company has received favourable views from several brokerages. However, analysts say investors should look beyond the headline assets under management (AUM) and understand what actually drives the business.

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On its second day of subscription, the IPO was subscribed 2.77 times by 4:51 pm on July 15, driven by strong demand from Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), whose quota was subscribed 6.58 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was booked 1.5 times, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment saw 1.6 times subscription. The shareholder and employee reserved portions were subscribed 3.89 times and 2.26 times, respectively.

Here are 25 key numbers and facts that explain the company's scale, profitability and growth prospects.

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1. ₹29.5 lakh crore: Total quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM).

2. ₹12.5 lakh crore: Mutual fund AUM, the largest in India.

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3. 15.3%: Market share in India's mutual fund industry.

4. 18 million: Unique investors served.

5. 16.2 million: Live SIP accounts.

6. 128: Mutual fund schemes across equity, debt, ETFs, index and hybrid funds.

7. 27.9%: Market share in passive funds, including ETFs and index funds.

8. 39.7%: Market share in Portfolio Management Services (PMS).

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9. ₹16.9 lakh crore: PMS and advisory AUM.

10. ₹4.06 lakh crore: Passive fund AUM.

11. ₹5.78 lakh crore: Equity-oriented mutual fund AUM.

12. ₹4,389 crore: FY26 revenue from operations.

13. ₹3,067 crore: FY26 profit after tax.

14. 27.7%: Revenue CAGR during FY24-FY26.

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15. 21.7%: PAT CAGR during FY24-FY26.

16. 43%: Return on Equity (ROE) in FY26.

17. 132,519: Distribution partners across India.

18. 23,000+: SBI branches supporting distribution.

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19. 530 million: SBI customers offering a vast distribution opportunity.

20. 3.97 million: Registered users on the InvesTap app.

21. ₹9,795 crore: IPO size, entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS).

22. ₹1.17 lakh crore: Implied market capitalisation at the upper price band.

23. 46.4%: Revenue contribution from the top 10 mutual fund schemes, indicating a diversified product mix.

24. No. 1 since March 2021: SBI Funds has remained India's largest AMC by mutual fund assets.

25. July 16: Last day for investors to bid for the IPO.

Look beyond the headline AUM

While SBI Funds manages ₹29.5 lakh crore, Value Research points out that size alone does not tell the full story. More than half of the total assets are managed for the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), a mandate that generated only ₹155 crore, or 3.5% of FY26 revenue, because of its low fee structure.

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Similarly, passive funds account for nearly one-third of mutual fund assets but contributed only 5.4% of fee income. According to Value Research, the company's real earnings engine is its active equity business, which manages about ₹5.32 lakh crore and generated ₹3,188 crore, or 75.3% of FY26 fee income.

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Value Research also cautions that investors should monitor the impact of SEBI's revised mutual fund fee regulations, introduced from April 2026, which could reduce annual revenue by an estimated ₹266-372 crore. Another key monitorable is fund performance. While 14 of SBI Funds' 26 active equity schemes outperformed their benchmarks over three years, 12 underperformed, and the share of bottom-quartile schemes has increased over the past two years.

At the same time, Value Research notes that SBI Funds enjoys structural advantages, including one of the lowest cost-to-income ratios in the industry (19.5%), helped by its ability to leverage SBI's distribution network instead of building an expensive standalone sales force. Even after adjusting for a one-time dividend, the company continues to generate industry-leading returns on equity.

The takeaway for investors, according to Value Research, is to look beyond the headline AUM and focus on three questions: Which assets generate most of the fees? How efficiently does the company operate? And can its active funds continue to perform well enough to sustain earnings growth?