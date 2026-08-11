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Senior Citizen FD rates in August 2026: These banks offer up to 8.50%

Senior Citizen FD rates in August 2026: These banks offer up to 8.50%

Senior citizens can earn up to 8.50% interest on fixed deposits in August 2026, with small finance banks offering some of the highest rates. Shivalik Small Finance Bank leads the list, while SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offer comparatively lower rates.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 6:35 AM IST
Senior Citizen FD rates in August 2026: These banks offer up to 8.50%Small finance banks currently dominate the higher end of the senior citizen FD rate chart.

Senior citizens looking for stable and predictable returns can consider fixed deposits, with several banks offering higher interest rates to elderly depositors in August 2026. Small finance banks are leading the rate chart, with Shivalik Small Finance Bank offering up to 8.50% on select tenures, while large banks such as SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offer comparatively lower rates.

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Fixed deposits remain a popular option among senior citizens because they provide predictable interest income and capital protection, unlike market-linked investments where returns can fluctuate. Most banks also offer an additional interest rate to senior citizens over the rate available to regular customers, although the benefit varies across institutions and tenures.

Senior Citizen FD Rates in August 2026

Bank Tenure Regular FD Rate Senior Citizen Rate
Shivalik Small Finance Bank 23 months 1 day–27 months 8.00% 8.50%
Jana Small Finance Bank 2–3 years 8.00% 8.30%
Unity Small Finance Bank 501 days 7.80% 8.30%
Suryoday Small Finance Bank 30 months 8.10% 8.25%
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 666 days 8.10% 8.25%
Equitas Small Finance Bank 3 years 1 day 8.00% 8.24%
SBI 2–3 years 6.40% 6.90%
HDFC Bank Around 3 years 6.50% 7.00%
ICICI Bank 3 years 1 day–5 years 6.50% 7.10%

Small finance banks currently dominate the higher end of the senior citizen FD rate chart. Shivalik Small Finance Bank offers the highest rate among the listed banks at 8.50% for deposits with a tenure ranging from 23 months and one day to 27 months.

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Jana Small Finance Bank and Unity Small Finance Bank offer rates of up to 8.30%, while Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offer 8.25%. Equitas Small Finance Bank offers up to 8.24% for a selected tenure.

In comparison, senior citizens can earn 6.90% on the specified SBI tenure, 7% at HDFC Bank and 7.10% at ICICI Bank.

Are Small Finance Bank FDs safe?

Small finance banks are regulated by the Reserve Bank of India. Eligible bank deposits are covered by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) under the applicable insurance framework, up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank, subject to the scheme's rules.

Therefore, senior citizens should not select an FD solely because it offers the highest interest rate. They should also consider the bank's financial position, tenure, premature withdrawal conditions and the applicable deposit insurance limit.

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What should senior citizens check?

Before investing, senior citizens should compare the effective interest rate, maturity period and payout option. Those dependent on FD income may prefer regular interest payouts, while investors focused on accumulating their corpus may consider cumulative deposits.

Tax implications should also be considered because FD interest can affect taxable income. Senior citizens should assess their overall income needs and risk tolerance before choosing a deposit.

With rates of up to 8.50% available from some small finance banks, senior citizens have several options in August 2026. However, the highest rate may not always be the most suitable choice, particularly when the deposit exceeds the applicable insurance coverage or when liquidity is important.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 11, 2026 6:35 AM IST
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