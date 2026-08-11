Senior Citizen FD rates in August 2026: These banks offer up to 8.50%

Senior Citizen FD Rates in August 2026

Bank Tenure Regular FD Rate Senior Citizen Rate Shivalik Small Finance Bank 23 months 1 day–27 months 8.00% 8.50% Jana Small Finance Bank 2–3 years 8.00% 8.30% Unity Small Finance Bank 501 days 7.80% 8.30% Suryoday Small Finance Bank 30 months 8.10% 8.25% Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 666 days 8.10% 8.25% Equitas Small Finance Bank 3 years 1 day 8.00% 8.24% SBI 2–3 years 6.40% 6.90% HDFC Bank Around 3 years 6.50% 7.00% ICICI Bank 3 years 1 day–5 years 6.50% 7.10%

Small finance banks currently dominate the higher end of the senior citizen FD rate chart. Shivalik Small Finance Bank offers the highest rate among the listed banks at 8.50% for deposits with a tenure ranging from 23 months and one day to 27 months.

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Jana Small Finance Bank and Unity Small Finance Bank offer rates of up to 8.30%, while Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offer 8.25%. Equitas Small Finance Bank offers up to 8.24% for a selected tenure.

In comparison, senior citizens can earn 6.90% on the specified SBI tenure, 7% at HDFC Bank and 7.10% at ICICI Bank.

Are Small Finance Bank FDs safe?

Small finance banks are regulated by the Reserve Bank of India. Eligible bank deposits are covered by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) under the applicable insurance framework, up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank, subject to the scheme's rules.

Therefore, senior citizens should not select an FD solely because it offers the highest interest rate. They should also consider the bank's financial position, tenure, premature withdrawal conditions and the applicable deposit insurance limit.

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What should senior citizens check?

Before investing, senior citizens should compare the effective interest rate, maturity period and payout option. Those dependent on FD income may prefer regular interest payouts, while investors focused on accumulating their corpus may consider cumulative deposits.

Tax implications should also be considered because FD interest can affect taxable income. Senior citizens should assess their overall income needs and risk tolerance before choosing a deposit.

With rates of up to 8.50% available from some small finance banks, senior citizens have several options in August 2026. However, the highest rate may not always be the most suitable choice, particularly when the deposit exceeds the applicable insurance coverage or when liquidity is important.