SGB 2019–20 V gives 302% return: Exit now or hold for tax-free gains on maturity?

Investors in Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2019–20 Series V are sitting on exceptional gains, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announcing a premature redemption price that translates into nearly 302% absolute returns over about 6.5 years.
The tranche, originally issued on October 15, 2019, has now become eligible for early exit, offering a lucrative opportunity for investors to book profits amid elevated gold prices.
302% returns
The RBI has fixed the premature redemption price at ₹15,009 per unit, based on the average closing price of 999 purity gold for three working days—April 9, April 10, and April 13, 2026.
At the time of issuance, the bond was priced at:
> ₹3,738 per gram for online investors
> ₹3,788 per gram for offline investors
This implies:
> Absolute gain: ₹11,271 per unit
> Return: ~301.5% (≈302%), excluding interest income
But the bigger question remains: should you redeem now or hold till maturity?
Premature redemption vs final maturity
While the ~302% return makes early exit attractive, the decision hinges on taxation, future return potential, and investment horizon.
Premature redemption (after 5 years)
Allowed on interest payment dates via RBI
Current redemption price: ₹15,009 per gram
Gains are taxable (post April 1, 2026)
Suitable for:
Profit booking after sharp rallies
Liquidity needs
Portfolio rebalancing
Final redemption (after 8 years)
Redemption linked to prevailing gold prices
Capital gains are fully tax-free
Investors continue earning 2.5% annual interest
Ideal for:
Long-term investors
Tax-efficient wealth creation
Strategic gold allocation
ALSO READ: Up to 39% tax on SGB gains? Investors face tough tax trap after Budget 2026 clarifies exemption rules
If you hold for 3 more years: Potential upside
If investors choose to stay invested till maturity, the return profile remains compelling.
Assuming gold delivers its historical 13.5%–14.1% CAGR in INR:
Base value (10 grams)
Current value: ~₹1.50 lakh
After 3 years
Expected value: ₹2.19 lakh to ₹2.23 lakh
Capital gains: ₹69,000 to ₹73,000
Return: ~46% to 49%
Add SGB interest (2.5% annually)
Total interest earned: ~₹11,256
Total return outlook (including interest)
Total gain: ₹80,000 to ₹84,000
Final value: ₹2.30 lakh to ₹2.34 lakh
Total return: ~53% to 56%
The trade-off
Exit now: Lock in ~302% gains, but pay tax
Hold till maturity: Potential upside + tax-free gains + steady interest
For disciplined investors, this becomes a tax vs timing decision, not just a return decision.
ALSO READ: ‘Secondary market for SGBs is no longer a tax haven’: CA flags important rule shift from April 1
What is premature redemption in SGBs?
Premature redemption allows investors to exit before the 8-year maturity, under RBI guidelines.
Eligible after 5 years from issue date
Allowed only on semi-annual interest payment dates
Requires submission of a redemption request form
For this tranche, April 15, 2026, is the designated redemption date.
Alternative exit: Secondary market
Investors can also exit earlier via exchanges:
Sell on NSE/BSE (demat form)
Exit possible anytime
Prices may vary due to liquidity and demand
This route offers flexibility but may not always reflect true gold value.